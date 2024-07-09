You:Flourish Sets the Stage for Growth with Announcement of New CEO

DENVER, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You:Flourish a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and digital wellness company announces the appointment of Sean Patrick Harrington (he/him) as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. Harrington joins You:Flourish to lead their national launch and acceleration of the company’s proprietary technology. You:Flourish is the first tech product developed by LGBTQ+ founders for LGBTQ+ providers and subscribers.

Research demonstrates, “99% of LGBTQ+ respondents said they would use a vetted resource directory to find a mental health provider,” stated Steven Haden (he/him), company founder and Chief Strategy Officer. You:Flourish prioritizes our LGBTQ+ populations as the global mental health and human wellness crisis accelerates .

Harrington’s experience with large-scale strategic initiatives is crucial as the company continues their significant investments in computing, machine learning, generative AI adoption, and privacy.

“We appointed Sean because of his vision, executive leadership, and instinct for indelible and meaningful partnerships,” said Haden. “I would like to congratulate Sean as he appreciates the urgency to build our organization, consider our next priced round, further our company IP, and rapidly expand You:Flourish to all corners of the United States.”

Harrington’s appointment will, in part, guide the company as it applies insights from its MVP launch in Colorado earlier this year. He steps into his new role with a history of market insight, innovation, and talent for bridging the gap between the business and health sectors. Having served as founder, CEO, CBO, and managing partner at three thriving startup companies, Harrington brings a multifaceted set of skills to You:Flourish that includes marketing strategy, market analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raise.

“I am grateful to Steven and the You:Flourish board of directors for entrusting me with the responsibility to lead our You:Flourish enterprise through the next phase of growth,” Harrington said. “As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) our mission is to save LGBTQ+ lives and drive strong business growth. Our R&D and tech stack rollout ensures inclusivity and empowers individuals to prioritize their mental health and wellness to flourish in their daily lives.”

Access to reliable, affirming resources to support LGBTQ+ mental health and wellbeing is vital. More than half of LGBTQ+ adults live with a mental health or substance use disorder. LGBTQ+ individuals are also three times more likely to have anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health , SAMHSA .

About You:Flourish

You:Flourish is a digital wellness company based in Denver, Colorado. The Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) shares a dual mission to save LGBTQ+ lives and drive strong revenue for business growth and investors. You:Flourish offers a supportive and inclusive platform providing access to resources, counseling services, and a vibrant community. The company’s innovative technology empowers individuals to prioritize their mental health and wellness to flourish in their daily lives. To learn more, visit you-flourish.com or connect with You:Flourish on Instagram .

