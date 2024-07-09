Fly Play hf.:  Jónína Guðmundsdóttir Resigns from PLAY Airlines  







Jónína Guðmundsdóttir Resigns from PLAY Airlines







Jónína Guðmundsdóttir has decided to resign as Chief People Officer of PLAY Airlines. She will remain in the position until the end of July. Jóna Björk Sigurjónsdóttir, Director of HR, will take over Jónína’s duties until further notice.







"Jónína has been one of PLAY’s key players since its inception. She has been the driving force in creating and developing a positive work culture based on strong values. Jónína has overseen the hiring of a company that now boasts around 550 employees. The company is well-positioned for the future thanks to the values she instilled. I want to thank Jónína for her contributions and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY’s CEO.







"It has been an absolute privilege to get PLAY started. While the company has grown rapidly, we have managed to implement a good work culture and work processes essential for a young company to thrive. Now that this work is complete, I feel it is the right time for me to step aside. I am truly thankful for my time at PLAY, and I want to thank my coworkers for a wonderful experience. I wish them all the best," said Jónína Guðmundsdóttir.





