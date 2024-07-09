



DÉKUPLE announces the acquisition of Ereferer, an automated netlinking platform, by Rocket Marketing

Paris, 9 July 2024 (6.30pm) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a cross-channel data marketing expert, announces that its subsidiary Rocket Marketing has acquired 100% of the capital of Ereferer, an innovative platform specialising in automated netlinking. This strategic acquisition will enable Rocket Marketing to strengthen its offering in the Brand Content and, more specifically, Netlinking market.

Launched in 2014, Ereferer is an automated netlinking platform dedicated to optimizing digital marketing strategies through the most affordable and comprehensive self-service solutions available on the market. With over 65,000 blogs and media referenced, Ereferer's French and international catalogue enables any advertiser, regardless of their business sector, to find relevant spots for their netlinking strategy in France and internationally.

With this acquisition, Rocket Marketing now offers two complementary solutions:

RocketLinks: Market leader, offering unique assistance combining artificial intelligence and human intervention.

Ereferer: A fully automated self-service platform, renowned for its efficiency and ease of use in netlinking.

Operating under separate business models, RocketLinks and Ereferer will continue to operate independently, with dedicated teams and specific media offerings.

Ereferer, a profitable and fast-growing company on the European market, enables the DÉKUPLE Group to consolidate its position as technological and service leader in the field of data marketing, both in France and in Europe. Its integration further strengthens DÉKUPLE's commitment to offering innovative, high-quality solutions to its customers.

About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for cross-channel data marketing. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 500 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world.

Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €200m in 2023. Present in Europe and China, the Group employs more than 1,000 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration.

DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL - www.dekuple.com

