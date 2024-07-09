Nasal Packing Devices: Global Market Forecasts from 2024 to 2029 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Meril Life, Anthony Products, Medtronic, Entsho, and Innovia Medical Among Others

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasal Packing Devices Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nasal packing devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from US$178.456 million in 2022 to US$250.677 million in 2029.



The rising prevalence of nasal problems coupled with increasing awareness and more surgeries are major growth drivers of the nasal packing devices market. Moreover, the rapidly growing elderly population along with the technological developments in packaging is further contemplated to accelerate the market expansion.

Rising Incidence of Nasal Conditions

As the prevalence of nasal conditions such as chronic sinusitis, deviated septum, and nasal trauma continues to rise, the demand for nasal packing devices to manage these conditions post-surgery or as part of treatment plans increases.



For instance, sinusitis affects around 30 million persons in the United States alone each year. It has an economic effect of billions of dollars and millions of days of missed work time according to the Sinus & Allergy Wellness Centre. Moreover, sinusitis accounts for roughly 73 million restricted activity days each year. Around 70 to 80 percent of individuals exhibit a noticeable deviation of the nasal septum according to a Mayo Clinic.

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

The number of nasal surgeries, including rhinoplasty, septoplasty, and sinus surgeries, is on the rise globally. These procedures often require nasal packing devices to control bleeding, promote healing, and ensure optimal surgical outcomes.



For instance, the otolaryngology Department of the University of Michigan Health performs nearly 500 nasal surgical interventions and around 16 million patients visit in a year. Additionally, around 700 functional endoscopic sinus surgery procedures are done at UT Southwestern each year as per the statement of M.D. Professor of Otolaryngology.

Advancements in Packaging Technology

Technological innovations have led to the development of more effective and patient-friendly nasal packing devices. These advancements include the use of biocompatible materials, improved designs, and less invasive insertion techniques.



The use of biocompatible materials, such as medical-grade silicone, hydrogels, and absorbable polymers, in nasal packing devices minimizes tissue irritation, reduces the risk of allergic reactions, and promotes better healing. Advancements in 3D printing technology allow for the creation of personalized nasal packing devices tailored to individual patients' nasal anatomy. This promotes a better fit and improved post-operative outcomes.



Additionally, some nasal packing devices incorporate drug-eluting capabilities, releasing medications or therapeutic agents directly into the nasal cavity to enhance healing, reduce inflammation, and prevent infection.

Aging Population

The aging population is more prone to nasal and sinus-related issues. As the global population continues to age, the demand for nasal surgeries and associated devices is likely to increase thereby stimulating the nasal packing devices market. Individuals experiencing geriatric rhinitis might encounter symptoms such as blocked or congested nasal passages, excessive nasal discharge, itching in the nose, sneezing, as well as dryness or the formation of crusts within the nasal passages.



For instance, the percentage of people aged over 60 years worldwide will increase from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050 according to the WHO.

Increasing Awareness and Education

As awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of proper post-operative care increases, the nasal packing devices market is likely to grow. Several initiatives are being undertaken in this aim.



For instance, in March 2021, a Henry Ford physician launched a worldwide study effort to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between otolaryngologists and dental professionals throughout the world for detecting odontogenic sinusitis (ODS). Moreover, Annually, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) endorses the recognition of World Sinus Health Awareness Day.



In 2022, this sponsorship was carried out in partnership with the American Rhinologic Society and in collaboration with the corporate partner Medtronic.

The nasal packing devices market has experienced growth and development however some restraints or challenges can impact its expansion. For example, developing and manufacturing advanced nasal packing devices with cutting-edge materials and technologies can lead to higher production costs.



These costs can subsequently impact pricing and accessibility for patients and healthcare providers. The use of disposable nasal packing devices can contribute to medical waste. As sustainability becomes a more significant concern, there may be pressure to develop environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

North America is Expected to Grow Considerably

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the nasal packing devices market during the forecast period.



The factors attributed to such a share are the growing use of nasal packing devices to treat a rising number of epistaxis patients due to the rising nose and sinus disorders, as well as an increase in the number of market players in the region. For instance, chronic sinusitis affects nearly 31 million people in the US according to the University of Michigan Health.

Major Market Players

Anthony Products is a company that specializes in manufacturing and supplying medical devices, instruments, and equipment for a wider range of medical fields including otolaryngology. It deals in nasal drip pads, 30-second rhino rocket nasal packs, and more.

Innovia Medical, founded in 1978 is a surgical specialty company in various fields such as aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat, among others. AbsorbENT Anatomical Nasal Packs are offered by the company for epistaxis management. It uses three-dimensional linked open cells that are soft and malleable.

Nipro, established in 1954 is a Japanese medical equipment manufacturing company. The ExadoseTNasal Spray offered by the company has a novel two-step quantitative delivery method. The unique plunger design guarantees that half a dosage is administered precisely in each nasal cavity.

Key Market Developments

In July 2023, the FDA approved RiViveT Over-the-Counter Nasal Spray developed by Harm Reduction Therapeutics for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

In November 2022, Aptar Pharma, a prominent player in the field of drug delivery and active material science solutions, has revealed a partnership with TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company in the clinical stage dedicated to the creation and distribution of innovative drug products utilizing its patented Thin Film Freezing technology platform. The collaboration is focused on the development and evaluation of dry powder vaccines administration using TFF Pharmaceutical's Thin Film Freezing technology combined with Aptar Pharma's exclusive intranasal Unidose (UDS) Powder Nasal Spray System.

In December 2020, Medtronic launched the Novapak Nasal Sinus Packing and Stent, a disposable and dissolvable packing specifically designed for post-sinus surgery use. It helps control bleeding, prevent adhesions, and create a moist healing environment for rapid patient recovery.

