Practical Aspects of Optical Wireless Communications 2024-2028: Focus on Visible Light Communication (VLC), Light Fidelity (LiFi), Optical Camera Communications (OCC) and Free Space Fiber (FSF)

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Practical Aspects of Optical Wireless Communications: Technologies, Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Optical Wireless Communications (OWC) systems utilize the free-space optical links (air or vacuum) between the transmitter and the receiver to transmit data. OWC technology has an edge over the RF technology due to various factors. These factors include but are not limited to high energy efficiency, widely spread bandwidth, which is free from regulation, intrinsic security, and low economical costs.

OWC technologies complement and enhance 5G wireless communications. By utilizing its greater available spectrum, light can be used to deliver large amounts of data at fast speeds and with high security.

With the inherent advantages, such as ultra-high bandwidth, long communication distance, and strong data privacy, optical wireless systems will become an essential building block of the future communication network infrastructure. Optical wireless communications will play an important role in network operations for 6G, WLANs, AR/VR, and beyond. Optical wireless system design and coordination is also an open topic.

The report researches a wide spectrum of OWC-related subjects and concentrates on:

VLC - Visible Light Communication

LiFi - Light Fidelity

OCC - Optical Camera Communications

FSF - Free Space Fiber

Other

The differences among these technologies are very specific. The unique characteristic of VLC is the use of visible light as communication media. A LiFi system must support seamless mobility, bidirectional communication, and point-to-multipoint, as well as multipoint-to-point communications. Only the OCC system uses camera or image sensor as a receiver among all the OWC technologies. Due to the narrow beams of focused light from a LD transmitter, a FSF system can form a very long distance as well as a high-data-rate communication link.

This report addresses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) technologies and markets. LEDs, in the near future, will be a dominate source of illumination; and used also as a transmitting device. The OWC LED-based channels promise to deliver high-speed data in office, home and other environments with high signal-to-noise ratio, and minimum infrastructure expenses.

Report Scope:

Industry: The survey of more than 40 companies' profiles shows the industry strength and growth.

Economics: The markets specifics of VLC/LiFi/OCC and FSF are evaluated (2024-2028).

Technologies: The detailed analysis of OWC technologies, their strengths and weaknesses, including the latest developments is provided. The report is addressing the specifics of each OWC technology and compare their functionalities.

Standardization: An important prerequisite for the large-scale adoption of OWC technologies is the availability of standards. In this context, IEEE 802.15, IEEE 802.11, ITU-R as well as other organizations are working to standardize OWC technology. Multiple OWC standards are analyzed in this report to create a diverse picture of the industry directions.

Applications: The report emphasizes that the spectrum of OWC applications is increasing with each year to support such developments as Intelligent Transportation Systems, Localization and other. Both indoor and outdoor users can appreciate OWC features in multiple instances when compare them with RF transmission.

The report also surveys OWC-related patents.

This report is important to a wide population of researches, technical and sales staff involved in the developing of advanced Optical Wireless Communications systems. It is recommended for both service providers and vendors that are working with related technologies.

Companies Featured

AIRLINX Communications

BridgeComm

CableFree

Casio

CBL

Collinear

Dailianxu Engineering Company

Firefly

Fraunhofer IPMS

fSONA

Global LiFi Tech

Guilin

Lightbee

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

Oledcomm

OptiPulse

Outstanding Technology

Plaintree

PureVLC-PureLiFi

Qualcomm

Renesas

SA Photonics

Signify

Supreme Architecture

Taara

Tesat

Transcelestial

UC-Light Center

VLNComm

Zero1

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Goals

1.2 OWC Technologies

1.3 Scope

2. LED Properties

2.1 General

2.2 Spectrum

2.3 LED Types

2.4 LED Modulation

2.5 LED Evolution



3. Visible Light Communication (VLC)

3.1 General

3.1.1 VLC Drivers

3.1.2 Organizations - Examples

3.1.2.1 UC-Light Center

3.2 Details

3.2.1 Communication Channel

3.2.2 Transmitter

3.2.3 Receiver

3.2.4 Major Characteristics

3.2.4.1 General

3.2.4.2 Modulation

3.2.4.3 VLC Channel: Characteristics Summary

3.2.5 Applications Examples

3.2.5.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems

3.2.5.2 Optical Wireless LAN

3.2.5.3 Medical

3.2.5.4 Visible Light Positioning

3.2.5.5 City Wide Wireless Network

3.2.5.6 Summary

3.3 Challenges



4. Light Fidelity (LiFi)

4.1 General

4.2 Differences - LiFi and VLC

4.3 LiFi Consortium

4.4 Light Communications Alliance

4.5 LiFi Limitations



5. Optical Camera Communications (OCC)

5.1 General

5.2 Driving Forces

5.3 Principles

5.4 Image Sensors

5.4.1 Specifics

5.5 Applications

5.5.1 Deep Learning-Based Optical Camera Communications



6. Free Space Fiber

6.1 General

6.1.1 Background

6.2 Major Characteristics

6.3 Protection

6.4 Major Use Cases

6.4.1 Requirements

6.4.2 Inter-satellite Links

6.4.3 Intra-building Communications

6.4.4 Inter-building Communications

6.4.5 Summary

6.5 FSF Communications Benefits and Limitations: Summary

6.5.1 Weather Factor

6.5.2 Building Swaying

6.5.3 Atmospheric Attenuation

6.6 Design Issues

6.6.1 Directions

6.6.2 Major Use Cases

6.6.3 Enhancements

6.7 Diversification



7. OWC Standardization

7.1 VLC/LiFi/OCC/FSF Standards Development

7.1.1 IEEE - 802.15.7-2018

7.1.2 IEEE - 802.11bb

7.1.3 IEEE- 802.15.13-2023

7.1.4 IEEE 802.15.7m - OCC Standardization

7.1.5 Jeita (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) Standards

7.1.6 Visible Light Communications Association (VLCA)

7.1.7 ECMA 397-2010

7.1.8 ITU G.9991

7.1.9 ITU Report ITU-R SM.2422-0 (06/2018)

7.1.10 FSF ITU G.640

7.1.11 FSF ITU-R P.1814-2007

7.1.12 FSF ARIB STD-T50 (OPTICAL WIRELESS LAN SYSTEM) v4-2009



8. OWC Industry

8.1 VLC/LiFi/OCC Industry

Casio

Firefly

Fraunhofer IPMS

Global LiFI Tech

Lightbee

Nakagawa Laboratories

NEC

OptiPulse

Outstanding Technology

Oledcomm

PureVLC-PureLiFi

Qualcomm

Renesas

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Supreme Architecture

VLNComm

Zero1

8.2 FSF Industry

AIRLINX Communications

BridgeComm

CableFree

CBL

Collinear

Dailianxu Engineering Company

fSONA

Guilin

Plaintree

SA Photonics (a CASI Company)

Tesat

Transcelestial

Taara

9. OWC Market

9.1 Factors

9.2 Estimate - VLC/LiFi/OCC Markets

9.3 FSF Market

9.4 VLC and FSF



10. Issues



11. 5G View

11.1 Attocell

11.2 Advantages of OWC Networking



12.Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx6jdc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.