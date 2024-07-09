Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2024-2034: Global and Regional Forecasts by Point of Sale, Aircraft Type, Platform Type, Payload Type, and Application

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of value, the market will surpass US$15.47 billion in 2024. The study predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034.
Technological Advancements in Avionics and Sensors are a Major Driving Force in the Global Special Mission Aircraft Market
Modern special mission aircraft are equipped with cutting-edge avionics systems that enhance navigation, communication, and surveillance capabilities. For instance, the integration of advanced radar systems, such as AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radars, allows for superior target detection and tracking, which is crucial for missions such as border surveillance and maritime patrol. Additionally, the development of sophisticated sensors, including electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, provides high-resolution imagery and real-time data transmission. Companies like Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman are at the forefront of developing these technologies. In recent years, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have further enhanced the capabilities of these systems, enabling autonomous operation and improved decision-making processes. The growing demand for enhanced situational awareness and mission efficiency continues to drive the adoption of advanced avionics and sensor technologies in special mission aircraft.
Operational Limitations due to Weather Conditions Hinder the Market Growth
Special mission aircraft face significant operational limitations due to adverse weather conditions, primarily stemming from convective weather phenomena and in-flight icing. Thunderstorms associated with convective weather pose various hazards such as severe turbulence, lightning, hail, and heavy precipitation. According to the National Aviation Safety Data Analysis Center (NASDAC), thunderstorms have been identified as contributing factors in a notable percentage of weather-related accidents across different categories of aircraft, including commercial carriers and general aviation.
Segments Covered in the Report
Point of Sale
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Aftermarket Sale
Aircraft Type
- ISR Aircraft
- MPA Aircraft
- AEW&C Aircraft
- SAR Aircraft
- Refueling Aircraft
- Other Aircraft Type
Platform Type
- Military Aviation
- Commercial Aviation
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
- Research & Survey Aviation
- Protection & Rescue Aviation
- Other Platform Type
Payload Type
- Sensors Suit
- Communication Suite
- Protection Suite
- Combat Suite
- Other Payload Types
Application
- Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance
- Security Missions
- Infrastructure Planning & Monitoring
- Mining & Exploration Missions
- Scientific Research and Geological Surveys
- Other Application
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
MEA
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies profiled in the report:
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems PLC
- Bombardier Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Saab AB
- Textron Aviation Inc.
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Embraer S.A.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
Other companies featured in the report:
- 3D Robotics
- AAR Corporation
- Aeronautics Ltd.
- AeroVironment (UAVs)
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Alcoa
- ANSYS
- AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)
- BAE Systems
- BlueBird Aero Systems
- Boeing Defence, Space & Security
- Bombardier Aerospace - Canada
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- CACI International
- CAE Inc.
- Cobham PLC
- COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China)
- Dassault Aviation
- Delta TechOps
- DJI Innovations
- DuPont
- Elbit Systems
- Embraer Defence & Security
- Esterline Technologies
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (UAVs)
- General Dynamics
- General Electric Aviation
- GKN Aerospace
- Graphene Flagship
- HAECO Group
- HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) - India
- Hexcel Corporation
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Indra Sistemas
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- KAI (Korea Aerospace Industries) - South Korea
- Kaiser Aluminum
- Kratos Defence & Security Solutions
- L3Harris Technologies
- Leidos
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Liebherr-Aerospace
- Lockheed Martin
- Lufthansa Technik
- ManTech International
- Materion
- Meggitt PLC
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Japan
- Moog Inc.
- MTU Aero Engines
- Northrop Grumman
- Palantir Technologies
- Parrot Drones
- Patria
- Pratt & Whitney
- Raytheon Technologies
- Rockwell Collins (Collins Aerospace)
- Rolls-Royce Holdings
- RUAG Aviation
- Saab Group
- Sabic
- Safran Aircraft Engines
- Siemens PLM Software
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Spirit AeroSystems
- ST Engineering Aerospace
- Textron Aviation (Beechcraft and Cessna)
- Thales Avionics
- Thales Group
- Toray Industries
- Triumph Group
- Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)
- VSMPO-AVISMA
