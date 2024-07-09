Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2024-2034: Global and Regional Forecasts by Point of Sale, Aircraft Type, Platform Type, Payload Type, and Application

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the market will surpass US$15.47 billion in 2024. The study predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Special Mission Aircraft Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for point of sale, aircraft type, platform type, payload type, application, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and twenty key national markets - See forecasts for the Special Mission Aircraft Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 19 of the major companies involved in the Special Mission Aircraft Market, 2024 to 2034.

Technological Advancements in Avionics and Sensors are a Major Driving Force in the Global Special Mission Aircraft Market



Modern special mission aircraft are equipped with cutting-edge avionics systems that enhance navigation, communication, and surveillance capabilities. For instance, the integration of advanced radar systems, such as AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radars, allows for superior target detection and tracking, which is crucial for missions such as border surveillance and maritime patrol. Additionally, the development of sophisticated sensors, including electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, provides high-resolution imagery and real-time data transmission. Companies like Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman are at the forefront of developing these technologies. In recent years, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have further enhanced the capabilities of these systems, enabling autonomous operation and improved decision-making processes. The growing demand for enhanced situational awareness and mission efficiency continues to drive the adoption of advanced avionics and sensor technologies in special mission aircraft.



Operational Limitations due to Weather Conditions Hinder the Market Growth



Special mission aircraft face significant operational limitations due to adverse weather conditions, primarily stemming from convective weather phenomena and in-flight icing. Thunderstorms associated with convective weather pose various hazards such as severe turbulence, lightning, hail, and heavy precipitation. According to the National Aviation Safety Data Analysis Center (NASDAC), thunderstorms have been identified as contributing factors in a notable percentage of weather-related accidents across different categories of aircraft, including commercial carriers and general aviation.

Segments Covered in the Report

Point of Sale

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket Sale

Aircraft Type

ISR Aircraft

MPA Aircraft

AEW&C Aircraft

SAR Aircraft

Refueling Aircraft

Other Aircraft Type

Platform Type

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Research & Survey Aviation

Protection & Rescue Aviation

Other Platform Type

Payload Type

Sensors Suit

Communication Suite

Protection Suite

Combat Suite

Other Payload Types

Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance

Security Missions

Infrastructure Planning & Monitoring

Mining & Exploration Missions

Scientific Research and Geological Surveys

Other Application

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus SE

BAE Systems PLC

Bombardier Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Textron Aviation Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Embraer S.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

3D Robotics

AAR Corporation

Aeronautics Ltd.

Alcoa

ANSYS

AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

BlueBird Aero Systems

Booz Allen Hamilton

CACI International

CAE Inc.

Cobham PLC

COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China)

Delta TechOps

DJI Innovations

DuPont

Esterline Technologies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (UAVs)

General Electric Aviation

GKN Aerospace

Graphene Flagship

HAECO Group

Hexcel Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Indra Sistemas

KAI (Korea Aerospace Industries) - South Korea

Kaiser Aluminum

Kratos Defence & Security Solutions

Leidos

Liebherr-Aerospace

Lufthansa Technik

ManTech International

Materion

Meggitt PLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Japan

Moog Inc.

MTU Aero Engines

Palantir Technologies

Parrot Drones

Patria

Pratt & Whitney

Rockwell Collins (Collins Aerospace)

Rolls-Royce Holdings

RUAG Aviation

Sabic

Safran Aircraft Engines

Siemens PLM Software

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Spirit AeroSystems

ST Engineering Aerospace

Thales Avionics

Toray Industries

Triumph Group

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

VSMPO-AVISMA

