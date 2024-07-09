Neon Bloom Changes Course With New Leadership and Divestment of Bazelet™

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC PINK: NBCO), announced today that it has divested itself of its subsidiary, Bazelet™ Health Systems Inc. in a shift in the Company’s direction away from the HealthTech sector following the acquisition of Advanced Executive Sales, LLC (AES).



Following the acquisition of AES, the Company added an additional Director, Mr. Anthony Bianchi Esq., who will replace Ms. Frick who resigned in 2023 and will be serving as an Independent Director. Mr. Bianchi is currently a practicing lawyer and will not be taking an active management position in the Company at this time; he will join Mr. Fred Luke and Mr. Greg Bauer, the Company’s new CEO, on the Company’s Board of Directors, while Mr. Michael Elzufon has resigned to join the Bazelet™ Board of Directors.

In describing the Company’s move into the financial services sector and away from the Bazelet™ HealthTech space, Mr. Luke, the Company’s Secretary and continuing Director, said, “The acquisition of Advanced Executive Sales together with the spinoff of Bazelet™, is a shift away from the continuing controversy related to cannabis-related businesses, and into the digital advancement and increased financial technology fueling e-Commerce, which is rapidly transforming the world in a digital evolution. And just like in the 1990s with the Internet, we believe those who adapt and adopt this new financial technology can capture a large part of new global financial and digital payment processing opportunity. In contrast, those who ignore this period of digital innovation may very well find themselves left behind.”

About Neon Bloom:

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC PINK: NBCO) is a diversified enterprise group currently developing new life-science technologies, technologically improved financial services, and other emerging businesses with potentially high growth and other cross-industry segment synergistic qualities. With the acquisition of Advanced Executive Sales LLC, the Company is expected to have 2024 annual revenues of over $25,000,000. The Company intends to shift its primary focus to the financial services sector and grow revenue and net asset value through organic growth and additional acquisitions utilizing shares of its common stock, non-convertible promissory performance-based notes, and cash as available.

About Advanced Executive Sales LLC:

AES is a rapidly growing, leading provider of e-commerce and point-of-sale transaction solutions, which enable it to provide secure interactions between merchants and customers for a wide range of industries.

With its payment processing platform, it is a certified partner with YNLO Ultratech and Payshield and has over 100 e-commerce sites currently under contract. It plans to expand by acquiring other financial service firms with payment processing technology that will complement what AES currently utilizes.

For the first quarter of 2024, AES posted gross revenue of $5,521,430 and a net profit of $395,408 and expects to generate gross revenue in excess of $10,000,000 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024.

CONTACT: Shareholder Relations

EMAIL: admin@advancedexecutivesales.com

WEBSITE: www.advancedexecutivesales.com

TELEPHONE: 1 888-411-5350