Global Raised Access Flooring System Market Forecast, 2024-2030: A $3.35 Billion Industry Opportunity with Analysis by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Raised Access Flooring System Market by Type (Aluminum Board, Calcium Sulphate Board, Steel Encapsulated), Application (Commercial Offices, Data Centers, Telecommunications) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Raised Access Flooring System Market grew from USD 2.24 billion in 2023 to USD 2.37 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.91%, reaching USD 3.35 billion by 2030.

Several factors are driving the increased adoption of raised access flooring systems, including the rapid growth in the IT and telecommunications sectors, where managing a large number of cables and ensuring proper cooling requires sophisticated infrastructure. Additionally, the trend toward smart buildings with integrated systems for energy efficiency, automation, and connectivity has increased the demand for flexible solutions, including raised flooring. The increasing need for adaptable office spaces that can accommodate frequent layout changes also supports the expansion of this market.

However, market growth is hindered due to high initial costs for installation and the need for specialized labor. Furthermore, there are concerns about long-term maintenance, as neglecting this aspect can lead to problems such as dust accumulation and reduced system performance. Despite these challenges, the growing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient building practices is expected to boost demand for raised access flooring systems, as these systems facilitate better air distribution and energy management. The evolution of modular construction methods and increased investments in technological advancements offer the potential for innovation in materials and design, further expanding the applications of raised access flooring systems.

This research report offers invaluable insights into various crucial aspects of the market:

Market Penetration: This section thoroughly overviews the current market landscape, incorporating detailed data from key industry players.

Market Development: The report examines potential growth prospects in emerging markets and assesses expansion opportunities in mature segments.

Market Diversification: This includes detailed information on recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent industry developments, and strategic investments.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape is conducted, covering market share, strategic approaches, product range, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent analysis, technology developments, and advancements in the manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

Product Development & Innovation: This section offers insights into upcoming technologies, research and development efforts, and notable advancements in product innovation.

Regional Insights

The raised access flooring system market is growing significantly across various global regions. In the United States, this growth is driven by substantial investments in data centers and corporate office refurbishments, supported by advanced technological integration, favorable government policies, and a strong emphasis on sustainability. Canada's market is expanding due to eco-friendly practices and growing adoption in commercial and educational institutions, aligning with green construction benefits. Europe, especially Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, observes robust growth fueled by energy-efficient buildings and regulatory mandates supporting green architecture.

The Middle East, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, exhibits significant market activity driven by rapid urbanization and smart city developments. Africa shows untapped potential in South Africa and Kenya owing to increasing investments in IT infrastructure and urban development projects. In the Asia-Pacific region, China benefits from substantial investments in data centers and telecommunications infrastructure, driven by rapid digitization and urbanization. Japan's market grows with advancements in technology and a focus on earthquake-resistant infrastructure, while India shows increasing demand driven by burgeoning IT parks, digital transformation, and government push for smart cities. Latin America, inclusive of Brazil and Mexico, experiences growth through commercial construction activities, while ASEAN countries, including Singapore and Indonesia invest heavily in data center infrastructure.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Higher adoption of aluminum board raised access floors owing to their lightweight nature and exceptional resistance to corrosion

Application: Growing applications of raised flooring systems for airflow management in data centers

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

FPNV Positioning Matrix

Market Share Analysis

Recent Developments



Kingspan Unveiled Eco-Friendly Raised Access Floor Panel with Industry-Leading Carbon Reduction for UK & Ireland

Kingspan Group, a company in high-performance insulation and building envelopes, underscored its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of the built environment with the launch of its lowest-ever embodied carbon raised access floor panel, the Kingspan RMG600+. The RMG600+, developed by Kingspan's Data & Flooring division, features an embodied carbon content of -3.04kg CO2e (A1-A3), marking a 57% reduction compared to the standard range.

Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Raised Access Flooring System Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Raised Access Flooring System Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

ASP Access Floors Pty. Ltd.

Bathgate Flooring

Bathgate Flooring Limited

CBI Europe

DB Dazzle

Exyte Technology GmbH

GAMMA Industries

Global Integrated Flooring Solutions

Group Jansen

Haworth Inc.

Huatong Xinli Flooring Co. Ltd.

Kingspan Group PLC

Lenzlinger Sohne AG

Lindner Group KG

Maxgrid Access Floor Co. Ltd.

MERO-TSK International GmbH & Co. KG

Polygroup Europe S.L.

Porcelanosa Group

Sundream Group

Tankaria Access Floors

Tate Access Floors, Inc.

Veitchi Flooring Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Raised Access Flooring System Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type

Aluminum Board

Calcium Sulphate Board

Steel Encapsulated

Application

Commercial Offices

Data Centers

Telecommunications

Region

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current market size and projected growth?

Which products, segments, applications, and regions offer promising investment opportunities?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks?

What is the market share and positioning of the leading vendors?

What revenue sources and strategic opportunities do vendors in the market consider when deciding to enter or exit?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3vb5q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment