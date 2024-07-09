EXP promotes Gabriel Rodriguez to lead transportation practice in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has promoted Gabriel Rodriguez, PE, to sector leader of EXP’s transportation practice in California.



Gabriel, a vice president with EXP since 2018, brings over two decades of experience to this leadership role. As the leader of EXP’s transportation sector in California, he will be responsible for identifying new transportation and infrastructure opportunities, driving business development, strengthening client relationships and promoting EXP’s culture.

During his career, Gabriel has been influential in many projects involving highway and roadway design, traffic engineering, storm drain improvements, sanitary sewer and water distribution infrastructure. His dedication to excellence, alongside his technical expertise, led to managing and collaborating on projects for the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, LA Metro, Caltrans, San Bernardino County, Riverside County and other local agencies.

“Gabriel is a recognized and trusted partner in California’s transportation industry,” said EXP’s President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Dvorak. “As California continues to place more emphasis on safer, more sustainable and more interconnected transportation networks, we are confident Gabriel’s background and experience will help our clients improve and transform transportation systems for communities throughout the region.”

Gabriel has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California Polytechnic State University at Pomona. He has a Professional Engineer license in California.

