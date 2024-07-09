Momcozy Redefines The Best Baby Monitor With The Launch Of The BM03

Denver, CO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the beloved maternity and baby brand trusted by over 4 million moms worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the BM03 5.5-Inch Full HD Baby Monitor - the world's first non-WiFi baby monitor with a 1640 feet range and 120-hour battery life.







Designed for first-time parents and those with busy lifestyles, this innovative Momcozy baby monitor epitomizes "smart parenting," offering unmatched clarity, connectivity, and convenience. The BM03 builds on the success of the BM01 with upgrades and features that cater to the needs of modern parents.

Momcozy BM03: Key Features

Next-Level Clarity and Connectivity

Notably, its 5.5-inch display features true 1080P Full HD resolution, providing unparalleled image quality that captures every detail with striking clarity. With a signal range that extends up to 1640 feet (500 meters), the BM03 ensures a strong and stable connection throughout your home, even penetrating multiple walls, and all without the need for WiFi.

Incredible Long Battery Life

This monitor's impressive battery life is powered by a 5800 mAh battery coupled with SmartSync™ Technology, allowing the BM03 to operate for up to 5 days in ECO Mode on a single charge, offering long-lasting vigilance. All these remarkable features make it the best baby monitor on the market.

Clear Night Vision and Local Video Playback

To ensure continuous monitoring in low-light conditions, the BM03 offers superior night vision with clear visibility up to 8 meters in the dark. It also simplifies recording and operation with its user-friendly interface and included SD card, automatically capturing one-minute videos upon detecting your baby’s motion and allowing real-time photos with the press of a button.

Momcozy BM03: Basic Features

It also allows you to connect up to 4 cameras for multi-room monitoring and offers a split-screen view to watch different areas simultaneously. For moments when you need a closer look, the 2x and 4x zoom functions are invaluable, and the two-way talk feature lets you communicate and soothe your baby remotely.

Additional features include 8 lullabies to gently lull your baby to sleep, fine volume control for precise adjustments, and crying detection to alert you instantly when your baby needs you. The BM03 also incorporates temperature sensing to ensure your baby’s comfort and a feeding reminder to help you keep track of feeding times.

Momcozy BM03: Mission Statement

"At Momcozy, we understand the peace of mind that comes with knowing your baby is safe. The BM03 is not just the best baby monitor; it's a smart option for moms, ensuring they stay connected to their little ones with clarity and reliability.” - The Momcozy brand representative encourages every new mom to be a cozy mom.

Momcozy BM03: Price and Availability

The Momcozy BM03 Baby Monitor will be available for retail at $169.99. Parents can enjoy a special 20% discount from July 9 to July 15, exclusively at www.momcozy.com. It will also be available on the Momcozy Amazon Store by the end of July.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.