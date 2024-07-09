Saddle Up! Ranch Hands Cowboylesque Gallops into Cannery Hall this September

Nashville, Tennessee, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yeehaw! The wildly entertaining Ranch Hands Cowboylesque show, a bachelorette favorite and the ultimate cowboy-themed extravaganza, is saddling up and moving to Cannery Hall this September. "Save a horse, ride a cowboy!" has become the rallying cry for fans of Ranch Hands Cowboylesque, embodying the spirit and fun of the show. With nearly 300 shows, 50,000 thrilled audience members, and thousands of horses saved, the move to Cannery Hall is set to take the show to a whole new level.

Since its debut, Ranch Hands Cowboylesque has been a boot-stomping, heart-pounding sensation. This fun, lighthearted, and sexy show follows the journey of a ranch hand regaining his confidence after heartbreak, with the support of his fellow ranch hands and the cheers of an enthusiastic crowd. Perfect for bachelorette parties, girls' nights out, birthdays, or just a wild night of fun, Ranch Hands Cowboylesque has something for everyone.

"Two years ago, I embarked on this show with little anticipation of where we would be today," said Lexy Burke, the visionary creator of Ranch Hands Cowboylesque. "To say the response to Ranch Hands has been beyond my wildest imagination would be an understatement. We are incredibly grateful for the support and love we've received from our fans. Now, moving to Cannery Hall will allow us to level up our production and provide an even more spectacular experience for our audience."

Cannery Hall, renowned for its historic charm and state-of-the-art facilities, is the perfect new home for Ranch Hands Cowboylesque. This move marks an exciting new chapter for the show, promising even more thrilling performances and memorable moments.

For all the boot-scootin’ updates, follow @ranchhandscowboylesqueofficial on Instagram. Tickets for Ranch Hands are available at canneryhall.com for shows starting in September. Stay up to date with all the shows at Cannery Hall by following Cannery Hall at @canneryhallnashville on Instagram and Facebook, and @canneryhall on TikTok.

# # #



About Cannery Hall

Cannery Hall is now the largest and one of the only independent music venues in Nashville. With three stages accommodating audiences from 300 – 1,275, Cannery Hall aims to be the most artist-friendly, fan-friendly, and welcoming venue in Music City. Anchoring the Station District, just outside downtown Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district, Cannery Hall’s historic building dates to 1883 and has been a music venue for over 40 years. With an independent spirit highlighting music across genres, Cannery Hall will add to Nashville’s music heritage for decades to come. Get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, sign up for our newsletter, or inquire about special events at canneryhall.com. Follow Cannery Hall at @canneryhallnashville on Instagram and Facebook and @canneryhall on TikTok.

