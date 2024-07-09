Superior Medical Waste Disposal Acquires Bioclean Team Inc.'s Medical Waste Customer Base

DETROIT, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Medical Waste Disposal, a leading healthcare waste service provider founded in 2009, is proud to announce the acquisition of Bioclean Team Inc.'s medical waste customer base. This strategic move strengthens Superior's commitment to delivering top-notch medical waste disposal services across Michigan and the Midwest region.



Superior Medical Waste Disposal specializes in the safe and efficient removal of sharps containers and biohazard waste from a variety of healthcare facilities. By integrating Bioclean Team Inc.'s medical waste clients, Superior enhances its capacity to serve a broader spectrum of healthcare professionals while maintaining its core values and operational excellence.

"Bioclean Team Inc. has been an exemplary multifaceted company, and we are thrilled to welcome their medical waste disposal customers into the Superior family," said Gerald Belanger, CEO of Superior Medical Waste Disposal. "Our shared values of being family-owned, locally-operated, and prioritizing customer-first service make this acquisition a perfect fit. Both companies have a strong cultural alignment, which will ensure a seamless transition for our new customers."

Kam Bradman, President of Bioclean Team, Inc., “Over the past 28 years, our company has consistently expanded and developed multiple divisions of service pertaining to the field of Biohazard Management. When we considered selling one of our divisions, the Sharps and Regulated Medical Waste collection and disposal division, we looked toward Gerald Belanger, owner of Superior Medical Waste Disposal, LLC. I have known Gerald for several years and Superior’s culture, mission, territory, professionalism, pricing and value-oriented service, was the only choice for us. Bioclean Team, Inc. will still maintain ownership of our cleaning, decontaminating and restoration divisions, and the sale only pertains to our service-related accounts. With Superior, we have full confidence that our accounts, which in some respects are like family, will be fully taken care of with the same hands-on, professional service they came to expect from Bioclean Team, Inc.”

The acquisition is strategically advantageous, given that both companies operate within the same geographical region. This overlap in service areas means that Superior can optimize logistics and continue providing reliable, efficient, and compliant medical waste disposal services.

"Superior Medical Waste Disposal's mission is to ensure that our customers are always compliant with medical waste handling regulations," added Belanger. "By expanding our customer base, we can further invest in our community and deliver the highest level of service to our existing and future clients."

Superior Medical Waste Disposal remains dedicated to supporting healthcare facilities with unparalleled compliance oversight and exceptional customer service. The company looks forward to building strong relationships with its newly acquired customers from Bioclean Team Inc. and continuing to set the standard for medical waste disposal in the region.

For more information about Superior Medical Waste Disposal and its services, please visit www.superiowastedisposal.com or contact the office at 734-656-8843.

About Superior Medical Waste Disposal

Founded in 2009, Superior Medical Waste Disposal is a premier provider of healthcare waste management services in Michigan and the Midwest. Specializing in the removal of sharps containers and UN3291 biohazard waste, Superior is committed to ensuring compliance, safety, and exceptional service for all its clients.

