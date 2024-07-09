D&H Distributing Receives Multiple Partner of the Year and Industry Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it has earned a noteworthy list of awards and nominations in the past four months. These come from prestigious IT supply channel manufacturers and organizations including renowned IT media publisher CRN magazine, IT pioneers HP and Intel, top-ranked channel partner CDW, and The ASCII Group.

The awards extend to both D&H Distributing in the US and D&H Canada. The company and its leadership are proud to be recognized for their innovation, growth, and service to the channel—especially in an environment where many IT companies and competing distributors are experiencing layoffs and other contractions. D&H is still expanding its footprint and doubling-down on its channel investments during this timeframe.

The accolades that D&H and its team members have recently won include:

CRN Magazine’s Inclusive Leaders List: Two D&H executives have been named to this year’s Inclusive Leaders List, announced July 8. D&H Senior Vice President of Marketing Anthony Graziano and D&H Canada General Manager Michelle Biase have been spotlighted for their contributions to the distributor’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives.

ASCII’s 15th Annual Distribution Survey – Top Benchmark Survey Broadline Distributor. D&H has won this title for the 15th consecutive year, since the survey was established. The survey asks members to rank their distribution partners in 17 different categories. D&H won or tied for the lead in 11 of the 17 categories among broadline distributors in the survey. The categories in which D&H won/tied include:

Accurate Shipping Post-sales support Convenience of warehouse locations Pre-sales support Ease of doing business with sales reps Knowledgeable sales reps Ease of doing business with tech support Price Ease of doing business with credit department Quick issue resolution Website ease of use

This win comes on the heels of D&H garnering two other distinctions from The ASCII Group earlier in 2024: a Channel Legacy Partnership Award and a Best Partner Involvement Award.



HP Inc. Partner of the Year: D&H Distributing and D&H Canada were each named a 2024 “HP Inc. Partner of the Year,” respectively, both announced this spring. HP is one of the most prominent vendors in the IT industry and a top-flight D&H manufacturer. According to a statement from HP, winners in both countries were selected based on “a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation” due to D&H and HPI’s successful collaboration in driving channel business. This is the first occasion where D&H has won Partner of the Year awards from HP simultaneously in both countries.

Intel Partner of the Year Nominee: D&H Distributing was named Intel’s US Branded Systems Distributor Partner of the Year. According to an Intel spokesperson, D&H is being recognized “for leading the channel in branded systems revenue growth on both client and data center, and for delivering best-in-channel sales of systems powered by Intel Core i5 processors or higher.” Intel also referred to D&H’s exceptional collaboration and unwavering commitment, innovative approach and dedication, which has been “instrumental in our shared success.” D&H has been growing its relationship with Intel for more than two decades.

CDW 2023 Distribution Partner of the Year: D&H Canada received another partner of the Year Award, this time from one of the most widely recognized providers of IT solutions and services in the market. The team earned this award due to delivering exemplary service to this crucial partner, which is ranked #1 on Channel Daily News’ 2023 list of the Top 100 Solution Providers.

Both Michelle Biase and Anthony Graziano are known for proactively advocating equitable conditions both in the workplace and in their own lives and communities, which contributed greatly to their being selected for the CRN Inclusive Leaders list. Anthony is a member of D&H’s DEIB executive council, dedicated to establishing environments where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered. Michelle is an executive sponsor of the company’s DEIB initiative in North America, and has been recognized as one of the few general managers in the high tech distribution sector who is a woman. Their efforts are meant to foster successful professionals and role models for inclusive environments, where all team members have ample opportunities to thrive, contribute, lead, and grow.

Kudos also go to the D&H Canada sales team for the CDW and HP Partner of the Year awards, including Vice President of Sales David Stephens and Manager of Sales, National Solution Providers Khera Mridul, in addition to Biase. The team’s diligent work in driving sales were an integral factor in those wins, and in maintaining long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with major D&H business partners.

“This extensive collection of awards is a testament to D&H’s dedication to its partners, and to the exceptional level of service and support we provide on all fronts. It’s terrific to hear we’re fulfilling our mission in the channel,” said Marty Bauerlein, chief commercial and consumer officer at D&H. “We’re proud and honored to see our team members acknowledged by such renowned industry sources across North America. We will continue to deliver on our partner-centric value proposition, enabling the channel and investing in opportunities like AI readiness, which helps to elevate our customers’ success.”

Visit www.dandh.com to see how D&H Distributing’s award-winning team can increase business for VARs and MSPs in the channel. Call (800) 877-1200 to speak to a dedicated account representative.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. With more than 105 years of history (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and Mississauga, Ontario, in Canada, with additional warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh .

Contact: Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne Mattaboni Communications, Inc.

For D&H Distributing

(610) 737-2140

suzanne@mattaboni.com