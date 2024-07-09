Investors who lost money with shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) shares. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain investors in NYSE: SMG shares.



Investors who purchased shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) prior to November 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: SMG shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On June 06, 2024, an investor in NYSE: SMG shares filed a lawsuit against of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants repeatedly assured investors that the Company’s inventory levels were appropriate, while attributing strong sales to “selling through high-cost inventory,” which resulted in “peak selling” and “record” shipments, that the Defendants repeatedly assuaged investors’ concerns about the Company’s debt, stating that they were “optimistic we will remain within the bounds of our bank covenants” and “[did] not see leverage compliance issues going forward”, and that as a result of these misrepresentations, Scotts common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between November 3, 2021 and August 1, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



