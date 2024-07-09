Registration Opens for Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2024

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts, today announces early registration is now open . DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Conference programming will take place December 7-10 and the Expo Hall will be open December 9-10 co-located with the Live Design International (LDI) trade show and conference.



“This year's conference is about creating engaging, immersive, and tailored customer experiences. Our speakers will share real-world experience on how to improve customer loyalty, provide accurate information, and enhance visual branding with the latest tools, such as AI,” said David Drain, Director, Event Programs, DSE. “We’ll explore the connection of our digital and physical worlds, both through the event programming and with special activations on the expo floor.”

This year’s event features an enhanced attendee experience that creates new opportunities for collaboration, education and inspiration, including an Innovation Park, Women in Tech Brunch, lunch roundtable discussions, an Industry Mixer overlooking The Sphere and much more. The signature Digital Signage Installation Tours will allow attendees to go behind-the-scenes at world-class locations to truly understand the process from concept to launch.

Again this year, the DSE and LDI exhibit spaces will be co-located to foster greater cross-traffic, with a combined audience of more than 16,000 attendees expected, as well as additional opportunities for networking, keynote presentations, and technology to both markets, while specific programming and events will continue to serve each show.

Industry leading speakers have already been announced for the conference program, including:

Maie Amer-Guerrera, VP Visual Merchandising and In-Store Experience, Signet Jewelers

Jillian Austin, Director of Brand Partnerships, AREA 15

Rick Bauer, Global Director Customer Transformation, Sitecore

Massimo Bizzarro, General Manager, T-Mobile Arena

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

George Clopp, Chief Technology Officer, Korbyt

LaRissa Connett-Moore, Manager Customer Innovation & Strategy, United Airlines

Dvir Doron, Head of Marketing and GTM, Amazon Device Solutions, Amazon

Kym Frank, Global Chief Experience Officer, Motionworks AI

Amahl Hazelton, Producer--Strategy & Development, Moment Factory

Charles Hong, Product Owner, United Airlines

Christine Latour, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Solotech

Joel Martin, VP, Programmatic Media, adFuze/chargeFuze

Kevin O’Neill, VP, Creative and Strategy, iGotcha Media

Brynn Pearson, Director, Digital & Omnichannel Customer Experience, Taco Bell

Jonathan Price, VP Sitecore Practice, Americaneagle.com

Tim Rowe, Host, OOH Insider

Mathieu St-Arnaud, Partner and Creative Director, Normal Studio

Marcos Terenzio, Senior Director, Digital Experience, IA Interior Architects

Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital, Walton Isaacson

Jackie Walker, Retail Experience Strategy Lead, North America, Publicis Sapient

Kalon Welch, EVP of Business Development, FastSensor

New sessions have been added to the agenda including:

Digital Signage for Small and Medium Businesses - Challenges and Unlocks

How Taco Bell is Working to Revolutionize Drive Thru Experience

Looking Beyond the AI Hype Cycle: How to Automate Digital Signage Content Delivery with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Using AI and IOT Analytics to Prove ROI for Digital Signage

Transparent LED Technology: The Future of Digital Signage?

Digital Signage for Social Good

Unveiling Tomorrow's Airport Experience: Leveraging Experiential Digital Signage for Competitive Cities and Regions

Lost in Immersion: What could the future be for our senses?

Scaling Digital Signage Across the Globe for 35+ Million Airline Travelers (per year)

Spatial Design: Unifying Digital & Physical Through Harmonic Principles

