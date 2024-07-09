Pathway Health Has Been Named a Top 200 Workplace by the Star Tribune for the Second Year in a Row

LAKE ELMO, Minn., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading health care consulting services, interim and permanent talent, technology implementation and training company, is proud to be named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota for the second year in a row and one of the Top 25 Small Employers by the Star Tribune.



The evaluation by the Top Workplaces program is based upon feedback from an employee survey that was completed by Pathway Health team members a few months back. The questions looked to assess the organization’s culture, employee engagement, strategic direction and areas of improvement.

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from 149,176 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

“For a second year in a row, we have been recognized as a Top Workplace in Minnesota, and we couldn’t be prouder. As a recognition that is solely dependent on our employees’ input, I am grateful for the time and effort everyone put into sharing such a positive outlook on the state of our organization,” shared Pathway Health’s President and CEO, Peter B. Schuna. “I also feel a great sense of validation and pride because, since its inception, we set out to have Pathway Health be a place where individuals can thrive and feel supported. I would like to extend a big congratulations to our team. Thank you for all you do to help our customers succeed,” he continued.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces and Top 25 Small Employers, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

Learn more by visiting PathwayHealth.com.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is a professional management, consulting, interim management, executive search and education services organization serving clients across the post-acute care continuum. Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit www.pathwayhealth.com.