illumin Holdings Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

TORONTO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a journey advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, shall report its second quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 8, 2024.



The Company will host a live webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted by Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer, and Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit: https://illumin.com/investor-information/earnings-call/.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company’s website at https://illumin.com/investor-information/.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For further information, please contact: