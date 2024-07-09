Applied Optoelectronics Confirms No Material Impact to Operations from Hurricane Beryl

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today confirmed that its facilities suffered no known damage from Hurricane Beryl.



In the early morning hours of Monday, Jul. 8, 2024, Hurricane Beryl came ashore as a category I hurricane in the area east of Matagorda, Texas, approximately 70 miles southwest of AOI’s headquarters facility in Sugar Land. AOI’s facility suffered no known damage during the storm, and production operations are expected to continue as usual, subject to staffing constraints due to recovery operations in and around the city of Houston and the stability of electrical power in the area.

“Even though our operations were not materially affected, our deepest sympathies go out to all of our fellow Texans, and especially all AOI employees, who have been impacted by this storm,” commented Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

