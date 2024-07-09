London, UK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MxTrend is an innovative music media company founded in London, UK in 2016. It is committed to providing professional market analysis tools and services to artists and music companies, optimizing promotion strategies, and improving the dissemination effect and profitability of music. The company uses advanced AI technology to seamlessly connect users and artists, creating a mutually beneficial and win-win music ecosystem.

Since its establishment, MxTrend has achieved remarkable results in the global music market, with more than 500,000 global users and an average of 200,000 active users during peak hours. MxTrend has become a pioneer in the field of global music playback volume, not only promoting the development of the global music market, but also becoming a leader in industry innovation.



Innovation and Service



MxTrend's core principles are "innovation, efficiency, and win-win". The company uses a variety of advanced technologies and data analysis methods to provide users with intelligent recommendation and playback services, optimize user experience, and increase music exposure and playback volume. Users can increase playback volume by listening to music, thereby obtaining corresponding commission income. MxTrend also provides professional market analysis tools and services to help artists and music companies optimize promotion strategies and improve the dissemination effect and profitability of music.

Advantages of intelligent systems

MxTrend's intelligent system is an innovative music playback volume management system based on artificial intelligence technology, providing users and artists with efficient, convenient and safe services. The system uses advanced AI technology to automatically analyze and recommend, combined with efficient promotion strategies, to capture subtle opportunities in the market and create higher returns for users. So far, MxTrend has established partnerships with dozens of major music platforms around the world, using the huge daily playback volume and resources of these platforms to achieve 24-hour uninterrupted service characteristics.

Fund security and compliance

MxTrend not only attaches importance to innovation and technological development, but also attaches great importance to the security and compliance of funds. The company's funds are strictly supervised and reviewed by market regulators in various regions to ensure the safety of each fund, so that users have more confidence in choosing MxTrend. By complying with international financial regulations and standards, MxTrend guarantees the security of user returns, builds user trust and promotes long-term cooperation.

Future Planning

In the future, MxTrend plans to establish more user communities and artist partnerships to provide more convenient services. The company is committed to promoting the music industry to a more efficient, transparent and fair direction by optimizing technology and services. MxTrend's goal is to build a unique industry ecosystem around the company's core capabilities and market characteristics, seamlessly connecting users, music platforms and strategic partners to form a mutually beneficial and win-win network.

Social Responsibility



MxTrend actively participates in global charities, and its charitable payments account for 30% of the company's profits. In the future, MxTrend will continue to help more people in need, help them get out of trouble, and create a better future together. MxTrend's success is inseparable from the support of every user. We adhere to the development concept of "mutual benefit and win-win", hoping to bring more love to the world through our efforts, and encourage more people to participate in the action of conveying love to create a better world together.

About MxTrend



MxTrend is an innovative music media company dedicated to optimizing the effect of music dissemination through intelligent technology and advanced AI solutions. Since its founding in 2016, MxTrend has continued to achieve remarkable success and has become a global leader in music streaming.

Website link: https://www.mxtrend.com/