Black Hills Corp. Announces Investor Relations Transition

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that Salvador (Sal) Diaz has been named the new director of investor relations reporting to Kimberly Nooney, senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Diaz will replace Jerome Nichols who is retiring on Aug. 5, 2024, after 20 years of service with the company and the last 13 years in the investor relations role.



Diaz has more than 20 years of combined investor relations and broad capital markets experience, including equity research and investment banking. He began his career on Wall Street as an investment banking associate at Prudential Securities in New York, with primary responsibility for valuation and financial modeling and analysis. He later served in both analytical and editorial capacities for sell-side equity research teams at Canadian investment banks CIBC World Markets and National Bank Financial in Toronto.

Since 2010, Diaz has focused on investor relations and has represented companies across multiple industries, including a leading Canadian food company, the largest non-franchise auto collision repair company in North America, a group of specialty surgical hospitals, and an assisted living healthcare REIT. He helps executive management teams effectively communicate business strategy, emerging developments, growth opportunities, and financial results to the investment community. Most recently, Diaz was head of investor relations at a pre-IPO digital identity company headquartered in Southern California.

Diaz has an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a graduate diploma in computer science from the University of Cambridge, and a degree in industrial engineering from the University of the Philippines. He has completed Levels 1 and 2 of the CFA Program and has earned the Investor Relations Charter™ designation from the National Investor Relations Institute.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

