Largo Physical Vanadium Appoints Francesco D’Alessio as CEO

TORONTO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSX.V: VAND) (OTCQX: VANAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Francesco D’Alessio as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. D’Alessio is replacing Paul Vollant, who will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.



Jonathan Lee, Chairman of the Board of LPV commented: “The LPV Board extends our sincere appreciation to Paul Vollant for his efforts in launching LPV and advancing it to the current stage. We are thrilled to welcome Francesco D’Alessio as our new CEO. With over 15 years of expertise in the vanadium and energy storage sectors, Francesco's experience will be instrumental as we enter the next phase of our growth.”

Mr. D'Alessio has over 17 years of experience in metals sales and trading, including overseeing sales and shipment of vanadium, among other commodities, as well as considerable experience in clean energy storage sales. Most recently, Mr. D'Alessio serves as President of Largo Clean Energy Corp., overseeing the strategic review process to fully maximize the value of LCE, including its access to the innovative LPV structure. Prior to this position, Mr. D’Alessio was actively involved in the overall sales strategy at Largo Inc., contributing to its on-going initiatives in the energy storage sector. Mr. D'Alessio began his tenure at Largo in 2019 as Head of Sales, Americas, and was subsequently promoted to the position of Commercial Director. Mr. D'Alessio’s experience also includes co-founding and previously holding the title of Marketing and Sales Director at SiderAlloys Intl. SA, where he facilitated the company's global sales and raw material sourcing channels and go-to market strategies. Prior to co-piloting the start-up of SiderAlloys in 2011, Mr. D'Alessio was Global Sales Manager of vanadium products for EVRAZ East Metals, where he managed all sales and marketing for the vanadium division. Mr. D'Alessio holds a Global Executive Master of Business Administration (GEMBA) from Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Government and International Affairs from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, USA.

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LVP) aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, which is essential to achieve a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV’s strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFBs to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage. This strategy is integral to LPV’s business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs associated with using vanadium in VRFBs through the unique non-degradation characteristics of the metal.

LPV’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND”. For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com .

