HELEN OF TROY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Helen of Troy Limited on Behalf of Helen of Troy Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Helen of Troy Limited (“Helen of Troy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HELE) on behalf of Helen of Troy stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Helen of Troy has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy announced its first-quarter revenue and profits, simultaneously slashing its full-year outlook for sales and earnings. Following this news, the Company's stock experienced a sharp decline, plummeting by 27% in pre-market trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Helen of Troy shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: