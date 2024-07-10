TARGET HOSPITALITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Target Hospitality Corp. on Behalf of Target Hospitality Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH) on behalf of Target Hospitality stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Target Hospitality has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On June 10, 2024, Target Hospitality issued a press release announcing that it had "received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing South Texas Family Residential Center ('STFRC') services agreement with Target's migrant programming partner ('STFRC Partner'), effective in 60 days, or on or about August 9, 2024 ('Effective Date')." Target Hospitality stated that it "intends to provide operational and financial updates giving effect to the termination prior to June 30, 2024."

On this news, Target Hospitality's stock price fell $3.305 per share, or 31.48%, to close at $7.195 per share on June 11, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Target Hospitality shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

