10th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|9th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|4018
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|636.0
|Highest price per share (pence):
|641.0
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|638.4313
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|638.4313
|4,018
|636.00
|641.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|09 July 2024 16:20:30
|150
|636.00
|XLON
|00286046111TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:36
|96
|636.00
|XLON
|00286046119TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:36
|150
|636.00
|XLON
|00286046118TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|60
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046123TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|42
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046122TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|75
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046121TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|141
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046120TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|327
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046637TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|53
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046636TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|92
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046635TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|69
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046634TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:59
|108
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046638TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:59
|403
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046640TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|12
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046644TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|1
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046643TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|1
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046642TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|13
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046641TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:02
|68
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046646TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:02
|190
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046648TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:02
|525
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046647TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:03
|190
|640.00
|XLON
|00286046651TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:03
|332
|640.00
|XLON
|00286046650TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|104
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046735TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|134
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046734TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|56
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046733TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|37
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046732TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|56
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046738TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|14
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046737TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|185
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046736TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|56
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046740TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|199
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046739TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:59
|79
|640.00
|XLON
|00286046822TRLO1
