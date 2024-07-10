Result of AGM

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OT2) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held 9 July 2024, were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 5,778,433 Ordinary Shares, representing 20.75% of the issued share capital as at 7 July 2024.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

For Against Withheld votes % votes % votes 1. To approve the Annual Report and Accounts 5,506,773 99.9% 8,160 0.1% 28,000 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 5,506,773 71.6% 1,641,092 28.4% 36,000 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 5,506,773 70.0% 1,671,828 30.0% 236,000 4. To re-elect Richard Roth as a Director 5,506,773 99.7% 17,500 0.3% 236,160 5. To re-elect Alex Starling as a Director 5,506,773 99.4% 30,736 0.6% 236,160 6. To re-elect Robin Goodfellow as a Director 5,506,773 99.7% 17,500 0.3% 236,160 7. To re-elect David Livesley as a Director 5,506,773 99.6% 20,736 0.4% 236,160 8. To approve the re-appointment of Johnsons Financial Management Limited as auditors and authorisation of Directors to fix remuneration 5,506,773 100.0% 0 0.0% 28,000 9. To approve that the Company continues as a VCT 5,506,773 99.5% 28,896 0.5% 28,000 10. To approve the Directors’ general authority to allot shares 5,506,773 99.4% 35,500 0.6% 28,000 11. To approve the Company’s authority to make market purchases of its own shares 5,506,773 100.0% 0 0.0% 28,000 12. To approve the allotment of shares on a non-rights issue basis 5,506,773 99.4% 35,500 0.6% 236,160

1. A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned.

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total.

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 7 July 2024 was 27,844,888 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company 27,844,888

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30