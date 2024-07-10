21Shares Expands its European Lineup with the Launch of Three Innovative Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam

21Shares Immutable ETP (AIMX), 21Shares Injective Staking ETP (AINJ) and 21Shares Sui Staking ETP (ASUI) reflect significant advancements in crypto innovation and investing



ZURICH, 10 July 2024 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Immutable ETP (AIMX), the 21Shares Injective Staking ETP (AINJ) and the 21Shares Sui Staking ETP (ASUI) on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam. AIMX, AINJ and ASUI represent the latest additions to 21Shares’ growing European product lineup of physically backed crypto ETPs, which offers investors exposure to underlying crypto assets through their existing bank or brokerage.

Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee 21Shares Immutable ETP AIMX CH1360612142 2.5% 21Shares Injective Staking ETP AINJ CH1360612134 2.5% 21Shares Sui Staking ETP ASUI CH1360612159 2.5%

These launches bring the 21Shares European product lineup to 43 crypto-asset ETPs and over $3.3bn in total assets under management (AUM). The new products harness 21Shares’s six years of experience developing, issuing and managing crypto asset ETPs for investors across Europe and around the globe.

“The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, as technological innovation has continued to move at a rapid clip. Meanwhile, investors are expressing ongoing interest in gaining exposure to new blockchain technologies, platforms and protocols,” said Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares. “With these latest launches, 21Shares is continuing to expand its industry-leading crypto asset ETP offering to include exposure to three innovative blockchain ecosystems: Immutable, Injective and Sui.”

21Shares Immutable ETP (AIMX)

The 21Shares Immutable ETP (AIMX), 100% physically-backed, tracks the performance of IMX, offering investors exposure to the growing industries of gaming and digital collectibles. Immutable is a leading blockchain gaming platform that revolutionizes the gaming experience, offering over 200+ blockchain-based games and multiple NFT marketplaces, all while ensuring speed and affordability. By leveraging two innovative scaling solutions, Immutable bypasses Ethereum's limitations, providing a seamless, low-cost environment for both developers and gamers. With strategic partnerships, including industry giant Ubisoft, and robust developer support, Immutable is poised to dominate the crypto gaming market, making it an attractive opportunity for investors seeking to tap into this industry.

21Shares Injective Staking ETP (AINJ)

100% physically-backed, the 21Shares Injective Staking ETP (AINJ) tracks the performance of INJ while capturing staking yields that are reinvested into the ETP for enhanced performance. Whereas blockchain networks are typically siloed, Injective Protocol supports seamless interactions across major networks, enabling a unique range of financial products and services. The 21Shares Injective Staking ETP offers a simple, regulated, and transparent way to benefit from the network's growing importance in decentralized finance (DeFi).

21Shares Sui Staking ETP (ASUI)

Sui is a permissionless, Proof of Stake powered Layer 1 blockchain designed for instant settlement, high transaction throughput, and reduced latency in smart contract deployment. It supports a thriving ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) including DeFi and GameFi, facilitated by its unique ability to scale while leveraging parallel processing to maintain low costs and high efficiency. 100% physically-backed by SUI tokens, the 21Shares Sui Staking ETP (ASUI) tracks the performance of SUI, while capturing staking yields that are reinvested into the ETP for advanced performance, to offer a simple, regulated, and transparent way for investors to gain exposure to the Sui blockchain.

About 21.co / 21Shares:

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Shares is registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich, London and New York. For more information, please visit 21Shares.

