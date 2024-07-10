3D Printing for Semiconductors Market Opportunity Brief 2024: Cutting Down Lead Times, Reducing the Number of Parts and Thermal Management

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing for Semiconductors: Market Opportunity Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"3D Printing for Semiconductors" is both an incisive and thorough analysis of the state and outlook for additive manufacturing (AM) technologies to optimize and entrench into the semiconductor industry.

The report features a comprehensive written market analysis and a companion Excel file of historical market data as well as a 10-year forecast.

The report identifies specific cases for additive manufacturing within the semiconductor value chain, including reduced lead times, reduced parts, and thermal management, packaging, and more. The report considers the implications for AM of such broader initiatives as the CHIPs Act and other geopolitical actions and trends.

The companion Excel file details semiconductor markets various AM technologies including Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Directed Energy Deposition (DED), Metal Binder Jetting (MBJ), and Bound Metal Deposition (BMD). Breakout are also provided by metal, polymer, ceramic and speciality metal powders, as well as by geography.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include:

ASML

3D Systems

Lam Research

Velo3D

Applied Materials

SIMTech

Fabric8Labs

Intel

Coherent

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Top-Down Overview of the Market for Semiconductor Capital Equipment Parts

1.1 Semiconductors: Global Supply Chain Fuel

1.2 Semiconductor Capital Equipment: an AM Success Story

1.2.1 The Opportunity: Helping the World's Most Important Companies Reshore in the CHIPS Era

Chapter Two: The Case for AM: Cutting Down Lead Times, Reducing the Number of Parts, and Thermal Management

2.1 3D Systems Optimizes Thermal Management for ASML

2.2 Cutting Down Lead Times: ASML Turns to Norsk Titanium and Hittech Group

2.3 The Rest of the Capital Equipment Industry: Activity Outside of ASML

Chapter Three: AM Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Opportunity Estimates

Chapter Four: Conclusion - A Strategic Match Made in Heaven

