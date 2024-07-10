Global Ceramic Flooring (Glazed Ceramic, Porcelain, Scratch-Free Ceramic Tiles) Market Forecast, 2024-2030 - A $43+ Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Rise in the Number of Renovation and Remodeling Activities

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Flooring Market by Tile (Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Scratch-Free Ceramic Tiles), Function (Anti-Slip, Moisture Proof, Rot Proof), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ceramic Flooring Market grew from USD 31.01 billion in 2023 to USD 32.47 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.00%, reaching USD 43.64 billion by 2030.









The drivers include rapid urbanization and the growing interest of consumers in interior decoration, along with a rise in the number of renovation and remodeling activities. Additionally, government initiatives for the development of residential activities further propel the market.

However, the industry faces restraints due to the high costs associated with manufacturing ceramic flooring. On the other hand, there are opportunities for growth through the development of new ceramic flooring products and the proliferation of customized and luxurious ceramic tiles. Challenges persist in the form of regulations and tariffs affecting the importing and exporting of ceramic flooring.









This report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Ceramic Flooring Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Ceramic Flooring Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Ceramic Flooring Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Ceramic Flooring Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Ceramic Flooring Market?

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Ceramic Flooring Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

ABBEY CARPET & FLOOR

Autoneum

Beaulieu International Group

Bentley Mills, Inc.

Foshan Ai Jia Ceramics Co. Ltd.

FOSHAN COLOGRES BUILDING MATERIAL CO. LTD.

Foshan Urban Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Fujian Xinyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Gerflor Flooring UK Limited

Interface, Inc.

Japan Carpet Co. Ltd.

Lycos Ceramic Pvt. Ltd.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shandong Emosin Decorative Products Co. Ltd.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Simpolo Vitrified Pvt. Ltd.

Tarkett S.A.

Victoria PLC

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Ceramic Flooring Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Ceramic Flooring Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.

Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Ceramic Flooring Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Tile Glazed Ceramic Tiles Porcelain Tiles Scratch-Free Ceramic Tiles

Function Anti-Slip Moisture Proof Rot Proof Soundproof Waterproof

End-Use Non-Residential Residential



Region Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

