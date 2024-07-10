2nd CCAS Canadian Corporate Aviation Summit (Montréal, Québec, Canada - November 1st, 2024) Featuring Speakers from Pratt & Whitney Canada, Consultants Aeronovo, IADA, and Air Charter Service

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd CCAS Canadian Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Unlocking Insights in Canadian Corporate Aviation!

Embark on a journey of exploration as we delve into the latest developments in the business aviation sector of Canada. This international event promises a dynamic platform, featuring:

Comprehensive Exploration: Uncover the forefront of developments in the business aviation sector, offering a panoramic view of Canada's aviation landscape.

High-Level Debate: Engage in thought-provoking sessions that foster high-level debates, providing a forum for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and information.

Extensive Networking: Seize unparalleled networking opportunities, bringing together aviation executives from Canada and around the world. Build connections, share insights, and cultivate collaborations that transcend borders.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to be part of a global conversation shaping the trajectory of Canadian corporate aviation. Join for a conference that goes beyond boundaries, providing a unique vantage point to understand, discuss, and connect with the ever-evolving aviation industry in Canada.

Secure your place today for a day of exploration, debate, and networking that promises to illuminate the present and future of Canadian Corporate Aviation on the global stage!

Speakers

Stephane Albert , Associate Director - Strategic Sustainability, Pratt & Whitney Canada

Manny Gdalevitch, Managing Director, Consultants Aeronovo

Wayne Starling, Executive Director, International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA)

, Executive Director, International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) Stephanie Ste Marie, Director - Private Jets, Air Charter Service

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ci8ca

