Social Time Spent by Generation, 2024/2025 Outlook - U.S. Adults to Peak at 1h50m Daily Social Media Use in 2025; TikTok's Popularity Faces Slowdown Amid Ad Load and TikTok Shop Gripes

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Time Spent by Generation 2024: Gen Z Still Spends More Time on TikTok Than Any Other Age Group" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Time spent on social media by US users is set to plateau in 2025. But there are substantial differences in how different age groups spend time on social platforms.

Time spent on social media among US adults who use social platforms will peak at an average of 1 hour and 50 minutes (1:50) next year. TikTok is still tops among most generations, but its growth is slowing - even among Gen Z. While it's still incredibly popular, the app's heyday could be coming to an end as it matures and deals with user gripes like its increased ad load and frustrations with TikTok Shop.

Key Question: How are different age cohorts spending time on social media?

Key Stat: Gen Z adults who use social media will spend nearly 41% of their social time on TikTok this year, more than any other generation.

Here's what's in the full report:

2 exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

5 charts: reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Even among Gen Z, growth in time spent on social is slowing TikTok can't count on Gen Z for big gains in time spent anymore Instagram is getting a small boost from adult Gen Z users Facebook will get a small lift in 2024 before declines set in Young people are spending less and less time with Snapchat Sources Media Gallery

Charts:

Most Social Users in US Are Spending More Time on TikTok Than Other Popular Platforms

Time Spent on TikTok Among Gen Z Adults Is Catching Up With Their TV Time

Time Spent on TikTok Among Gen Z Adults Is Hitting a Peak

Gap Between Time Spent on Instagram and TikTok Among Gen Z Adults Shows Signs of Narrowing

Among Gen Z Adults, Time Spent on Snapchat Is Falling While User Growth Slows

Companies Featured:

Facebook

Instagram

Snapchat

TikTok

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwgfs5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment