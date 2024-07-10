GKN Automotive signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Recurrent Energy, covering 65% of European electricity load

GKN Automotive has signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Recurrent Energy covering 65% of its European electricity load



The agreement facilitates the supply of approximately 2 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity to the European grid over a 10-year period



LONDON, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, has announced a significant step towards decarbonising its electricity usage by signing a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA)1 with global renewable energy developer and subsidiary of Canadian Solar, Recurrent Energy.

The 10-year VPPA agreement will cover 65% of GKN Automotive’s European electricity load and 30% of its global load, significantly contributing to the company’s commitment to using 50% renewable electricity globally by 2025 and 75% by 2030.

The joint agreement with Recurrent Energy will establish The Rey I project, a new2 large-scale solar farm in Spain, which will contribute towards the increased supply of renewable electricity to the Spanish grid – simultaneously contributing to the decarbonisation of the European grid.

The project will facilitate the supply of approximately 200,000 MWh of renewable electricity to the European grid annually, reaching approximately 2 million MWh over the 10-year agreement. GKN Automotive will receive Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) equivalent to 65% of its European 2023 electricity usage.

This development is a key step in the company’s SBTi-approved targets to reduce its direct Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 45% by 2030 and achieve net zero across its entire value chain by 2045.

GKN Automotive is actively pursuing further VPPAs across Europe and South America, with the aim of further decarbonising its electricity usage across its global operations.

Dr. Clare Wyatt, Chief People, Communications & Sustainability Officer at GKN Automotive, said: “Signing this VPPA with Recurrent Energy underscores our commitment to achieving our 2045 net zero ambition and contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry. It reflects our intention to continue to drive a cleaner, more sustainable world, through supporting projects that add to the supply of renewable electricity.”

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, added: “Recurrent Energy is pleased to support GKN Automotive's commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. Recurrent Energy has a long track record of executing projects at scale for major worldwide customers, and we thank GKN Automotive for trusting us with their first VPPA in Europe. This virtual power purchase agreement exemplifies the dedication of both companies to invest in renewable energy projects that not only benefit operations but also contribute to the broader goal of combatting climate change.”

Schneider Electric, a global leader in corporate renewable energy procurement and carbon management, advised GKN Automotive in the project selection and VPPA negotiations. John Powers, Vice President, Global Renewables at Schneider Electric, said: "We are excited to support our client in this landmark renewable energy endeavor. This collaboration demonstrates the immense potential of VPPAs in driving sustainability efforts and accelerating the transition to renewable energy on a global scale."

1 Virtual Power Purchase Agreements enable companies like GKN Automotive to influence the mix of electricity on national grids, helping to secure the wider use of greener energy. Through these agreements, GKN Automotive will support the creation and expansion of renewable energy projects across Spain to further decarbonise the electricity supply to the European grid. In return, the company will receive Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) equivalent to 65% of the energy use across all its European sites.

2The electricity generated through this agreement is “additional”, meaning that without the collaboration between both parties in this instance, an entirely new large-scale renewable energy site would not undergo construction.

ABOUT GKN AUTOMOTIVE

GKN Automotive is a world-leading global automotive technology company at the forefront of innovation. Its origins date back to 1759 and for the last 70 years it has bee n putting key technologies into series production. It is the trusted partner for most of the world’s automotive companies, specialising in developing, building, and supplying market-leading drive systems and advanced ePowertrain technologies.

It is the global leader in sideshafts, with eight out of ten of the world’s best-selling cars outside China using its sideshaft technology. GKN Automotive’s first eDrive system was fitted to a production car over 20 years ago; today, over two million electrified vehicles worldwide are powered by this technology.

GKN Automotive is part of Dowlais Group plc, a specialist engineering group focused on the automotive sector.

https://www.gknautomotive.com

