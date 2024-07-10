2024-2029 France Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies, Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 France Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies, Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new study is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market during the next five years.



Report Highlights

Business and technological trends in major markets

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts

Market shares of leading competitors

Feature comparison of major analyzers

Strategic profiles of leading market players and start-up firms developing innovative products

Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers

The infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.



In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.



France Market Overview

Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and molecular diagnostic testing for infectious diseases by market segment

Five-year test volume and sales projections

Market Segmentation Analysis

Sales and market shares of leading suppliers of infectious disease molecular diagnostic reagent kits and components

Five-year test volume and sales projections for over 40 infectious disease molecular diagnostic assays

A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market by country and laboratory segment

Detailed market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers

Product/Technology Review

Comparison of leading infectious disease molecular diagnostic analyzers

Extensive review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over target/signal amplification methods

Worldwide listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new molecular diagnostic technologies and products

Competitive Assessments



Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher/Cepheid

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Decode Genetics

Diasorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

Illumina

LabCorp/Sequenom

Leica Biosystems/Kreatech

Li-Cor Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Proteome Sciences

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

QuidelOrtho

Roche

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher

Comprehensive listings of companies developing and marketing infectious disease molecular diagnostic products, by test and application.

Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years

Design criteria for new products

Alternative market penetration strategies

Potential market entry barriers and risks

Business planning issues and concerns

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba277j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.