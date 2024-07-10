Moringa Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast to 2031 by Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, and Region - An Anticipated $13.1 Billion Industry Opportunity

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moringa Ingredients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global moringa ingredients market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching a value of $8 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to $13.1 billion by 2031, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 7.3%. This growth underscores the increasing importance of moringa ingredients in the herbs and spices sector. The sales of moringa ingredients have established a robust presence, accounting for a notable value share of the global market.



Moringa Ingredients Demand Analysis (2016-2020) vs Market Estimations (2021-2031)



Between 2016 and 2020, the sales of moringa ingredients registered a CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing demand for moringa is attributed to its numerous health benefits, positioning it as a vital component for naturally sourced healthy products that enhance consumer well-being. The nutraceutical sector particularly favors moringa ingredients due to their efficacy in addressing aging-related health issues, calorie reduction, and weight management.



Growing Utilization of Moringa Ingredients in the Processed Food Industry



Consumer awareness regarding healthy and nutritional diets has led to a rise in the demand for functional ingredients from plant sources such as moringa oleifera. The various parts of the moringa tree, including leaves, pods, and seeds, are rich in antioxidants and nutritional benefits. Dried and fresh leaves of moringa add taste and flavor to meals while enhancing their nutritional content. The dried leaves, in particular, offer a concentrated nutrient profile and an exotic flavor, making them a staple in various food applications such as soups, halwa, and chocolates. These applications increase the nutritional, crude fiber, protein, and ash content while reducing carbohydrate and fat levels, driving the sales of moringa ingredients.



Ethnopharmacological Uses of Moringa Ingredients



Moringa's morphological parts, such as seed cotyledon, seed coats, root barks, and stem barks, exhibit antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. These attributes help strengthen the immune system and deliver essential nutrients, making moringa a popular choice in the nutraceutical industry. Moringa leaves are particularly rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, which are crucial for tissue growth, bone development, and overall health, further enhancing their application in nutritional supplements.



Potential Use of Moringa Ingredients in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products



The cosmetic industry increasingly incorporates moringa leaves and fruits for their aromatic and protective properties. Moringa extracts are valued for their emollient, lubricant, and soothing qualities, which help restore the skin's natural oils and improve hydration levels. The presence of sebaceous fatty acid in moringa, which is odourless and stable, makes it compatible with most skin types. Moringa ingredients are also used in massage oils and aromatherapy due to their blending compatibility with essential oils.



Factors Limiting Moringa Ingredients Demand Growth



Despite its benefits, moringa consumption is not entirely risk-free. The roots and bark of the moringa tree contain toxic substances, and roasted seeds have mutagens that could potentially lead to cancer. The leaves also contain high concentrations of saponins, which can be harmful. Additionally, the global market for moringa ingredients faces challenges such as limited information on processing methodologies and a lack of research and development centers, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The lag in receiving certifications from international regulatory authorities also hampers the growth of moringa ingredient sales.



Country-wise Insights

Driving the European Moringa Ingredients Market



Countries like Poland, Italy, and Spain are expected to witness significant growth in the moringa ingredients market, driven by high demand in the food and personal care sectors.



Leading the Latin American Moringa Ingredients Market



In Latin America, Brazil shows promising growth due to increasing consumer awareness and the rising consumption of moringa in dietary supplements and food applications.



Category-wise Insights

Popularity of Moringa Powder



Moringa powder is widely utilized for its protective properties for tissues and its high antioxidant content, which helps protect cells from damage. It holds a significant market value share and is projected to maintain its dominance.



Most Popular Moringa Ingredient Source



Moringa leaves, known for their rich nutrient profile, hold a major share in the global market, reflecting their widespread use in various applications.

