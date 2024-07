United States Oncology KOLs Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates Report: An Independent Reference for Negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs)

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for Oncology KOLs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents fair-market value (FMV) hourly and half-day compensation rates for US-based KOLs in the oncology therapeutic area, by percentiles, with averages, for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local). Thought Leader Compensation US Immunology.

These defensible market-based rate data are built directly from industry compensation paid to Healthcare Practitioners (HCPs) and Thought Leaders (KOLs). All KOL FMV rates reports represent fair-market value established using our reliable methodology of collecting data from industry professionals involved in defining compensation levels for exchanges with KOLs worldwide.

Establishing fair-market value compensation rates will:

reduce the external perception of inappropriate inducement and limit regulatory and compliance risks.

provide an independent reference for negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs).

refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.

competitively position the organization and support good business practices.

The data included in each report are an aggregate of collected data and not individual rates. In no event, companies and individuals who provided the data are identified to protect their identity.

Payments made to physicians and thought leaders have been under scrutiny for a few years and companies have been working to adjust their rates to level with industry standards.

Nothing in this study constitutes financial or legal advice and we provide the contents of the study for information purposes only. This study may not be lent, resold, hired out or otherwise disposed of by way of trade in any form of binding or cover other than that in which it is published, without the prior written consent of the analyst.

Insight

Research shows that less than 25% of pharmaceutical organizations begin working and involving Key Opinion Leaders during or before the clinical phase. Most - 63% - wait during phases 2 and 3 to start exchanging with Thought Leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Use of Copyrighted Materials Research Methodology Definitions Therapeutic Area Thought Leader Levels Flat Rates Hourly Rates

