SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 10, 2024.



OKX Adds 4EVERLAND Giveaway to its Web3 Giveaway Portal, Featuring 6,000,000 4EVER Points in Rewards

OKX is thrilled to announce the addition of a 4EVERLAND giveaway to its Web3 Giveaway portal, featuring a reward pool of 6,000,000 4EVER Points. The giveaway period runs until July 17.



To participate in the giveaway, users simply need to complete a few straightforward tasks such as following 4EVERLAND on X and claiming LAND tokens to explore the 4EVERLAND ecosystem.



4EVERLAND revolutionizes Web3 cloud computing by offering a comprehensive platform for developers, project hosts and website access. LAND, the only gas in the 4EVERLAND ecosystem, is used to track the usage of various ecosystem resources. The price of LAND is stable and pegged to the US dollar, with 1 USD equaling 1,000,000 LAND.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

