US Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Market 2024: Oral Nicotine Products Come of Age, Boosts Companies' Performances, Illicit Products Remain the Main Challenge

Smokeless tobacco, e-vapour products and heated tobacco in the US saw dynamic current value growth in 2023.



The Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: E-Vapour Products, Heated Tobacco Products, Smokeless Tobacco, Tobacco Free Oral Nicotine.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Oral nicotine products come of age in the US market and boost companies' performances

Illicit products remain the main challenge for e-vapour products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nicotine pouches will eclipse traditional smokeless tobacco

Heated tobacco products to return to the US after a short hiatus

Synthetic nicotine could find its way to an increasing variety of products

TOBACCO IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tobacco in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for tobacco?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislative overview

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Low ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette regulation

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Reduced harm

Vapour products

MARKET INDICATORS

Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

