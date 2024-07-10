Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 38 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
10 July 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 9 July 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|227,500
|539,671,727
|3 July 2024
|1,600
|2,925.89
|4,681,424
|4 July 2024
|1,600
|2,956.84
|4,730,944
|5 July 2024
|1,000
|2,963.37
|2,963,370
|8 July 2024
|1,000
|2,918.30
|2,918,300
|9 July 2024
|1,000
|2,916.44
|2,916,440
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|233,700
|557,882,205
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 287,583 B shares corresponding to 1.33 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 9 July 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
