U.S. Paid Social Forecast Report 2024: ROAS and Results Cut Through Gathering Political, Legal Clouds

US social media ad spending will ride the momentum platforms built in H2 2023 thanks to AI, social video advertising growth, and a fixation on bottom-funnel outcomes.

The AI-driven results that carried social platforms out of their recent funk will power a strong year of growth in 2024. For now, ad buyers have shelved their concerns about the opacity of ad tools such as Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns (ASC+).

Key Question: How is ad spending across social's leading platforms evolving?

Key Stat: Social video grew into the largest channel of US social ad spending in 2023, accounting for 52.5% of it. In 2025, social video will generate more ad spending than linear TV.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Amid unprecedented scrutiny, advertisers continue to plow budgets into social

AI is now central to social ad buying

Retail and CPG advertisers are shaping social ad offerings

Social video ad spending will be huge again in 2024

Social search has advertisers' attention

Platform snapshot: Meta

Platform snapshot: TikTok

Platform snapshot: the second tier

Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Social Video's Share of Digital Video Ad Spending Is Beginning to Level Off

Spending Toward Meta's Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns Grew by Over 40% Over 3 Quarters

Instagram Will Account for the Majority of Meta's US Ad Business by 2026

TikTok's Ad Business Will Have Compound Annual Growth of 26.4% From 2024-2026

Meta and TikTok's Competitors' Share of US Social Ad Spending Will Continue Declining

Interviewed for This Report

Avi Ben-Zvi - Winclap, General Manager, North America

Nathan Byrd - Media.Monks, Vice President, Paid Social

Kevin Goodwin - New Engen, Vice President, Digital Marketing

Jack Johnston - Tinuiti, Senior Director, Social Innovation

Shuree Jones - Rain the Growth Agency, Group Director, Paid Social and Influencer Media

Dane Kragness - Taktical Digital, Director, Paid Media

Amy Luca - Media.Monks - Executive Vice President, Global Head of Social

Sadie Miller - Kinesso, Senior Vice President, Social Media Partnerships and Strategy

Rob Silver - Razorfish, Executive Vice President, National Media Lead

Companies Featured

TikTok

Meta

