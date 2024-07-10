U.S. Paid Social Forecast Report 2024: ROAS and Results Cut Through Gathering Political, Legal Clouds

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Paid Social Forecast Report H1 2024: ROAS and Results Cut Through Gathering Political, Legal Clouds" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US social media ad spending will ride the momentum platforms built in H2 2023 thanks to AI, social video advertising growth, and a fixation on bottom-funnel outcomes.
The AI-driven results that carried social platforms out of their recent funk will power a strong year of growth in 2024. For now, ad buyers have shelved their concerns about the opacity of ad tools such as Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns (ASC+).
Key Question: How is ad spending across social's leading platforms evolving?
Key Stat: Social video grew into the largest channel of US social ad spending in 2023, accounting for 52.5% of it. In 2025, social video will generate more ad spending than linear TV.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Amid unprecedented scrutiny, advertisers continue to plow budgets into social
- AI is now central to social ad buying
- Retail and CPG advertisers are shaping social ad offerings
- Social video ad spending will be huge again in 2024
- Social search has advertisers' attention
- Platform snapshot: Meta
- Platform snapshot: TikTok
- Platform snapshot: the second tier
- Interviews
- Sources
- Media Gallery
Charts
- Social Video's Share of Digital Video Ad Spending Is Beginning to Level Off
- Spending Toward Meta's Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns Grew by Over 40% Over 3 Quarters
- Instagram Will Account for the Majority of Meta's US Ad Business by 2026
- TikTok's Ad Business Will Have Compound Annual Growth of 26.4% From 2024-2026
- Meta and TikTok's Competitors' Share of US Social Ad Spending Will Continue Declining
