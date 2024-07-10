Emerging Markets Report: Lab Grown Meat Could Spark a Revolution

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the pages of the Emerging Markets Report we are perpetually in search of novel ideas or technologies in a growth industry and with proven leadership.

Today’s feature certainly meets that criteria and then some. Frankly, we’re not sure we’ve covered a company in recent memory with the market potential of today’s topic. There is massive opportunity here. Just tremendous scale.

But it is different, very different. Hear us out.

CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry.

That’s right. Lab grown meat.



Let’s get that shocking little nugget out of the way. It’s not meat in the traditional sense. No cow, pig, or lamb has lent its meat to the eventual product offering.

Just its cells.

And before you get high and mighty about the notion of lab grown meat as if they are creating Frankenburgers from an unnatural process they’re not. Cellular agriculture is simply training cells to create meat in a predictable way, cultivated from the same sources we’ve relied on for millenia.

“Cell-cultivated meat is developed in a lab, grown from a sample of animal cells that does not require the slaughter of animals. Developing cell-cultivated meat involves five steps: (1) taking a biopsy of animal cells, (2) cell banking, (3) cell growth, (4) harvesting, and (5) food processing.”



Source: Congressional Research Service

CULT’s technology and those it is partnering with are producing meat and alternative proteins in a way that could dramatically help feed society, doesn’t harm animals, improves our health, and avoids the adverse impact traditional meat production has on the planet.

It’s a staggering concept, and one with a market appetite, pun intended, that is almost limitless. For us, this is to food production what A.I. is to technology or 3D printing is to manufacturing. The first mover advantage to major category disruptors can present huge opportunities. Look no further than Nvidia and Tesla to understand how critical it is to be ahead of the curve in sectors with massive tailwinds.

And with the aforementioned benefits to humans, animals and the environment.

We also love that the Company has products on the digital shelves already at no less than Wal-Mart, Kroger, Amazon and fifteen other online locations around the country. It’s their dog and cat food brand “Noochies!” which we see as a foot-in-the-door type deal, even if the pet food market is massive as well.

We think the market for lab grown meat is virtually limitless, given the insatiable human need for protein and a rising awareness about how traditional meats are obtained. These are the early stages for CULT for sure, but a stage that is well past proof-of-concept and baptized by deals with first tier online sales channels.

If the Company continues to innovate and execute, growing their revenue as they have cellular agriculture, a broader market will certainly take interest. Meanwhile, if the Company’s eventual human food finds broad acceptance, a food revolution could well be in the offing with one pioneering, opportunistic firm with a portfolio full of technology and able partners leading the way.

About CULT Food Science Corp.

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global good industry. CULT’s robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

