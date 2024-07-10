UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for June 2024

At the end of June 2024, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 112,755,226 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of March 2024 which amounted to EUR 114,055,438.

The share price including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 1.9223 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of March 2024, amounted to EUR 1.9445. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual decreased to 8.12% compared to the previously announced IRR of March 2024, which amounted to 9.48%.

At the end of June 2024, the NAV excluding success fee accrual decreased to EUR 112,836,039 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of March 2024, which amounted to EUR 114,996,122. The share price excluding the success fee accrual decreased to EUR 1.9237 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of March 2024, which amounted to EUR 1.9605. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual decreased to 8.15% compared to the previously announced IRR of March 2024, which amounted to 9.85%.

