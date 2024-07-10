Cell Therapy Packaging Market, 2035 - 48% Vials and 67% Plastic Products, with EVA and Polypropylene Leading Fabrication Materials

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Therapy Packed, Package Engineering Design, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 361 million in 2024 to USD 1225 million, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

One of the key objectives of this cell therapy packaging report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential for cell therapy packaging providers, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the forecast period, 2024-2035.

Cell therapy is the type of therapy in which the patient's own cells (autologous), or those from a healthy donor (allogeneic), can be genetically re-programmed to combat various diseases. In cell therapy, patients are injected with viable cells that are deemed to be capable of providing therapeutic benefit. It is important to highlight that cell and gene therapies have been used to treat an array of rare and genetic medical conditions, such as cancer, arthritis, dementia, leukemia and many more which are otherwise hard-to-treat.

Currently, more than 30 cell and gene therapies have received FDA approvals, while several therapeutic candidates are in the clinical stages of development. In the past few years, cell therapy has garnered considerable attention from the players engaged in healthcare industry. This can be attributed to the vast potential of cellular therapies in the treatment of rare disorders and sufficient body of evidence validating the clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of this complex class of biologic drug.

The ultimate success of cell therapies is dependent on the safe and timely delivery of viable doses of therapeutic cells to the right patient. Further, in order to ensure the stability and integrity of cell therapy drug products, it is important to maintain specific temperature conditions (depending on the therapy) across the supply chain. These cell therapies also go through several stringent regulatory guidelines at every step of manufacturing in order to ensure the quality standards of the packaging product.

Owing to these complexities in the cell therapy packaging domain, several drug developers are moving towards CROs in order to outsource their needs for packaging these drugs. Further, driven by the growing demand for cell-based therapeutics, the market for cell therapy packaging services is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Top Players in Cell Therapy Packaging Market

Examples of top market players that are engaged in offering cell therapy packaging products and services (which have also been profiled in this market report; in alphabetical order) Almac, Catalent Biologics, Cryoport Systems, Saint-Gobain, Thermo Fisher Scientific, West Pharmaceuticals and Yourway. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the cell therapy packaging companies worldwide that offer products and services for packaging.

Recent Developments in Cell Therapy Packaging Market

Several recent developments have taken place in the field of cell therapy packaging to enhance safety and protection of the product, some of which have been outlined below. These developments, even if they took place post the release of the market report, substantiate the overall cell therapy packaging trends that the analyst has outlined in the analysis.

In October 2023, Cryoport entered into a partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies to expand the capabilities of IntegriCellT, which is a bioprocessing, cryopreservation and distribution solution for the cell therapy market.

In July 2023, Charles River Laboratories launched lentiviral vector (LVV) packaging plasmids, providing a streamlined solution to the challenges associated with plasmid sourcing in cell and gene therapies.

The opinions and insights presented in this market report were influenced by discussions held with stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Founder and Owner, Small Company, Germany

Chief Financial Officer, Small Company, Germany

Chief Business Officer, Small Company, US

Senior Director of Scientific Affairs and Technical Marketing, Small Company, US

Vice President, Peptides, Large Company, Ireland

Senior Manager, Peptide Business Project Leader, Large Company, Japan

Cell Therapy Packaging Market Insights

The cell therapy packaging report presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations in cell therapy packaging domain, across different segments, as defined below:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size 2024: $361 million

Market Size 2035: $1.22 billion

CAGR: 11.8%

Type of Therapy Packed T-cell Therapies Dendritic Cell Vaccines Stem Cell Therapies NK-cell Therapies Other Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products

Scale of Operations Clinical Scale Commercial Scale

Package Engineering Design Primary Packaging Secondary Packaging

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled Almac Catalent Biologics Cryoport Systems Saint-Gobain Thermo Fisher Scientific West Pharmaceuticals Yourway

Customization Scope: 15% Free Customization (equivalent to 5 analysts working days)

PowerPoint Presentation (Complimentary)

Excel Data Packs (Complimentary) Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers: Market Landscape Cell Therapy Packaging Product Providers: Market Landscape Company Competitiveness Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis Likely Partner Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $361 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1225 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers: Market Landscape

5. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Providers: Market Landscape

6. Cell Therapy Packaging Service And Product Providers: Company Profiles

7. Company Competitiveness Analysis

8. Partnerships And Collaborations

9. Likely Partner Analysis

10. Cell Therapy Developers And Manufacturers: Case Study

11. Global Cell Therapy Packaging Market

12. Cell Therapy Packaging Market, By Type Of Therapy

13. Cell Therapy Packaging Market, By Scale Of Operation

14. Cell Therapy Packaging Market, By Package Engineering Design

15. Cell Therapy Packaging Market, By Key Geographical Regions

16. Concluding Remarks

