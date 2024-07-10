European Market for Lighting Fixtures 2024 - Financial Analysis of 120 European Companies Active in the Lighting Sector

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

After two years of extraordinary growth, the lighting fixtures market in Europe started slowing. In terms of segments, residential lighting performed better than professional lighting during the pandemic period, while the performance of the two segments reversed in the last two years.

The EU ban on fluorescent lamps, the increased cost of electricity and the shift to Smart lighting represent the main evolution drivers. The expansion of Connected and Smart lighting technology is leading to a redefinition of the industry's competitive landscape. The sector is experiencing a vertical integration process with large lighting groups acquiring connectivity companies to develop integrated products.

According to lighting companies, challenging market conditions will persist in 2024. The long-term outlook remains positive for the lighting business as the demand for energy-efficient lighting continued to expand.

The report now in its 33rd edition, provides a detailed analysis of the lighting fixtures industry for 30 countries and it is structured as follows:

Chapter 1:Scenario presents an overview of the European lighting fixtures sector through tables and graphs, data on lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade are analysed, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe: residential/consumer lighting and professional lighting (commercial, industrial, outdoor). A panorama of the leading European groups and their market shares is also provided. The chapter closes with the lighting fixtures consumption forecasts for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Chapter 2: Business performance offers lighting fixtures statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2018-2023) for each country considered.

Chapter 3:International trade provides an overview of the international trade of lighting fixtures exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, for the last 6 years.

Chapter 4:Market structure offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segments and applications (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by types of products manufactured, by light sources used by the European lighting fixtures manufacturers and an overview on new technologies.

Chapter 5. Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European lighting fixtures market through tables showing the breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for most of the leading companies and largest markets.

Chapter 6. and Chapter 7 . The competitive system: sales by application and by country offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each market segment and in each European country considered. Through detailed tables are shown sales data and market shares of the top lighting fixtures companies; short profiles of the main players are also available. In the end of this chapter, there is also a focus on European lighting fixtures exports and market shares outside Europe, by area of destination (Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North and Central-South America).

Annex 1: International trade tables by country. Detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports by single country (30 European Countries considered), for the last 6 years, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

Annex 2: Financial Analysis builds, on a sample of around 120 European companies active in the lighting sector, a study of their main profitability ratios (ROA, ROE and EBITDA) and measures their employee ratios.

Annex 3: Directory of companies mentioned in this report.

Featured Companies Include:

Artemide

Beghelli

Briloner

Delta Light

Eclatec

Eglo

Erco

Fagerhult

Flos

Glamox

Ikea

LEDS-C4

Ledvance

Lival

Louis Poulsen

Luceco

LUG Light

Robe Lighting

Schreder

Signify

SLV

Thorpe

Trilux

Xal

Zumtobel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scenario: Trends, market segment and figures by country

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country

1.2 Leading groups in Europe and their market shares

1.3 Current trends and forecasts, 2024-2026



2. Business performance: basic data and macroeconomic indicators by country

2.1 Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

2.2. Western Europe (Belgium, France, Ireland, Netherlands, United Kingdom)

2.3 Central Europe (DACH: Austria, Germany, Switzerland)

2.4 Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain)

2.5 Central-Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia)



3. International trade

3.1 Trade balance, exports, imports evolution

3.2 Exports and imports by country and by geographical area of destination/origin



4. Market structure

4.1 Products and applications

4.2 Forecasts by segment

4.3 LED lighting

4.4 Connected lighting:

4.5 Lighting controls and protocols

4.6 Connected applications

4.7 Intellectual Property



5. Distribution channels

5.1 Overview

5.2 Lighting specialists

5.3 Furniture chains, furniture stores, department stores

5.4 Wholesalers

5.5 E-commerce



6. The competitive system: company market shares by application

6.1 Total lighting fixtures: leading players in Europe and market shares (consumption and production)

6.2 The European competitive system by market segment Residential/consumer indoor, Hospitality, Office, Retail, Art venues, Entertainment, Infrastructures, Industrial plants, Hazardous conditions, Marine, Healthcare, Emergency, Horticulture, Residential outdoor, Urban Landscape, Street, Tunnel, Christmas and Area Lighting)



7. The competitive system: company market shares by Country

7.1 The European competitive system by Country (Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Southern Europe, Eastern Europe)

7.2 Exports from Europe to Extra-European markets and Overseas



