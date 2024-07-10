Video Continues to Power Higher Education Finds Kaltura Study, with 63% of Academics Using Digital Experiences for Seminars, Workshops, and More.

New York, NY, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today released a new report ‘ The State of Digital Experiences in Higher Education in 2024’ , a global survey examining the impact of digital experiences on academic institutions and the evolving digital landscape across departments and schools.

Digital and hybrid experiences are playing an increasingly important role for most academic and research departments. The study found that 63% of surveyed higher education professionals are using digital platforms for seminars, workshops, and study groups, 62% for research conferences and symposiums, and 55% for virtual campus tours.

Nearly all content (95%) created by these academics for their digital and hybrid experiences has been repurposed at least once. And of these respondents, 54% say their repurposed content has a shelf life of 4 to 6 months.

AI is another crucial component of digital and hybrid experiences, with the report finding that 60% of respondents are already using it for automation. Only a negligible percentage is not using or has no plans to use AI in the future.

The report further found that the data and analytics collected within these digital experiences are mostly used to measure student performance (62%) and gain audience insights (46%). Only 33% use analytics to measure the ROI from digital experiences. Lastly, 8% say their digital solutions don’t collect enough data or have strong enough analytics, pointing out room for improvement.

“For educators, video is now expected, it is no longer a ‘nice to have’. Students also expect accessibility and flexibility as they balance their learning with their lives – and as a result the bar for video excellence keeps rising,” said Lisa Bennett, CMO at Kaltura. “The good news is that not only are the video platforms meeting these expectations, but institutions are diving in headfirst with a slew of new AI capabilities and working to ensure that not only are they as an organization getting the most out of these technologies, but that their students are as well.”

Most institutions (74%), however, are still using third-party solutions for analytics and data collection of their digital experiences despite concerns about data security, compliance risks, loss of data control, and more, highlighting a hurdle that will need to be overcome as data protection laws continue to expand.

Despite its clear benefits, many respondents believe that digital experiences still have room to grow. The primary features they believe need improvement are dual screens for sign language (55%), multilingual support (52%), automation and generative AI (47%), and captioning (43%).

The full ‘The State of Digital Experiences in Higher Education in 2024’ report can be accessed here . This report was created with data from a survey conducted in February 2024 of 450 respondents working in departments such as Continuing Education, Teaching and Learning, Marketing, Alumni Relations, Admissions, and Professional Development. Respondents were from the US, UK, The Netherlands, and Italy.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

