COMPASS SELF STORAGE OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART STORAGE CENTER IN EAGLE LAKE, FLORIDA

Cleveland, Ohio, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the opening of their brand new, state-of-the-art storage center located at 1685 Hwy 17 N in Eagle Lake, Florida. This Compass location offers over 95,800 net rentable square feet and represents the company’s 33rd location in the state of Florida.

Compass is also partnering with the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce to hold a “grand opening” ribbon cutting event today, Wednesday, July 10th at 11 am. All are welcome to visit and tour the brand-new storage center and enjoy food and refreshments.

This storage center features climate controlled storage, drive up units, Boat and RV covered parking storage, and a free smart lock is included on all storage units. The smart lock ensures individual unit access control.

This location also offers 24-hour digital surveillance and onsite truck rental.

“Our recent project in Eagle Lake allowed us to bring many modern amenities to this market,” stated Todd Amsdell, President and CEO. “Our secure smart locks allow our customers to control who they provide access to and when. We also have a great mix of drive-up units, indoor units and covered parking spaces to meet the various needs of residential and commercial customers in the Eagle Lake area,” he stated.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process. Compass Self Storage has over 100 locations nationwide.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

