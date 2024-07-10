Kuehn Law Encourages MORF, AMBC, INFN, and BEST Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Morphic Holding, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Morphic shareholders will receive $57.00 per share in cash.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has agreed to sell its legacy financial guarantee businesses to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. for $420 million in cash.

Infinera Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Nokia. Under the terms of the agreement, for each Infinera share, Infinera shareholders can choose to receive either: 1) $6.65 cash, 2) 1.7896 Nokia shares, or 3) a combination of $4.66 in cash and 0.5355 Noka shares for each Infinera share

BEST, Inc. has agreed to merge with BEST Global Partners and Phoenix Global Partners for $2.88 in cash per American Depository Share.

