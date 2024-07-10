Sezzle’s BNPL Solution Now Available at Heritage Grocers Group Stores

Minneapolis, MN, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, is excited to announce a new partnership with Heritage Grocers Group, a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. This collaboration will extend Sezzle's innovative payment solutions to Heritage Grocers Group’s portfolio of companies which includes 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Many consumers seek more flexible ways to manage their expenses. The partnership between Sezzle and Heritage Grocers Group comes at a pivotal time, addressing the growing demand for BNPL services in the grocery sector. Recent data from Adobe shows that grocery purchases via BNPL have surged by 40% since last year, outpacing all other product categories. This collaboration will enable shoppers to spread their grocery payments over time.

Working with Heritage Grocers Group solidifies Sezzle’s position as a leader in the BNPL space, by bringing financial flexibility and convenience to more households across the United States. This partnership marks another significant milestone in Sezzle's ongoing expansion into the grocery market.

“We are excited to partner with Sezzle to bring enhanced financial flexibility to our customers," said Prabash Coswatte, Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Grocers Group. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do and this forward-thinking collaboration provides our customers with a convenient option to purchase our quality products and fresh offerings in a manner that accommodates their budgets.”

“Partnering with Heritage Grocers Group is a significant step in our journey to make Sezzle's BNPL solution available to more consumers,” said Paul Paradis, President and cofounder of Sezzle. “Our mission is to provide financial tools that help families manage their budgets more effectively. We are excited to bring our services to the loyal customers of Heritage Grocers Group and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

The alliance between Sezzle and Heritage Grocers Group enhances the shopping experience for communities across the United States and underscores the growing trend of integrating BNPL options into everyday purchases. Together, Sezzle and Heritage Grocers Group are setting a new standard for convenience and financial accessibility.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s purpose-driven payment platform increases consumers' purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

About Heritage Grocers

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.







