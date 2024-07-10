GeorgeJon Selected as a Finalist in the 2024 Relativity Innovation Awards: Best Innovation – Developer Partner for GJ Dossier Solution

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeorgeJon, the global leader in eDiscovery data solutions, is honored to announce that it has been recognized as a finalist in the 2024 Relativity Fest Innovation Awards in the Developer Partner category (in conjunction with application developer NSerio). This Innovation Award recognizes outstanding work by the Developer Partner in using the Relativity platform to solve unique market challenges, building applications and integrations that streamline and supercharge Relativity for end users.



GeorgeJon’s nomination is for its innovative GJ Dossier data management solution, which optimizes storage, workflow, and operational efficiency for Relativity users. GJ Dossier allows users to automate four key movement actions — Repository, Cold Storage, Archive, and Delete — based on workspace inactivity parameters set by administrators. This game-changing tool enables cost-effective data management and swift data organization, ensuring seamless transitions to RelativityOne for both new and existing users.

“By automating repetitive processes, legal teams can confidently focus on client needs instead of being weighed down by archaic operational tasks,” says George Orr, Chief Operating Officer at GeorgeJon. “GJ Dossier helps to free up internal staff for profitable activities, a win-win proposition for focusing on the work that matters.”

Managing case data has traditionally been a time consuming and complicated ordeal. GJ Dossier clears the clutter and turns what was once a liability into an operational asset. Using the automated features of GJ Dossier, five Am Law 100 firms combined to save 136 people hours per month. These valuable hours can now be used to load more cases into Relativity instead of managing existing ones. This is only the beginning, and we expect this number to grow even more once GJ Dossier becomes more engrained in each firm’s data management workflow.

"GJ Dossier has significantly alleviated our data management challenges while reducing overhead by $5,000 to $10,000 a month,” says John Hogan, Director of Litigation Support and Docketing at DLA Piper. “We have a much better understanding of our active vs. inactive cases, how to manage them, and with further implementation, we expect even more substantial benefits. The automation functions and responsive support have been game-changers for our productivity and cost management."

GeorgeJon is a proud RelativityOne Services Partner, offering proven expertise to help customers migrate to, optimize, and support cloud-based platforms to achieve business goals. Finalists are decided by a judging committee unique to each award category, and winners are determined through a community vote. Relativity Innovation Award winners will be announced at the Innovation Awards ceremony at Relativity Fest, to be held in Chicago on September 25-27, 2024.

About GeorgeJon:

GeorgeJon is an eDiscovery platform and process expert dedicated to planning, designing, managing, supporting, and securing the best performing eDiscovery platforms globally. Our mission is to simplify, accelerate, and enhance the reliability of complex, mission-critical data systems for Fortune 500 companies, leading law firms, major service providers, and government agencies. By optimizing these systems, we drive significant cost savings and provide peace of mind, allowing our customers to focus on their core operations. For more information, please contact us at info@georgejon.com or visit georgejon.com for more information.

About Relativity:

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.