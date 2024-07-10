Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Reporting on Government Granting Three-Year Exploration Permit for Drilling on Filion Gold Project

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET), a Canada-based company focused on advancing promising early-stage district-scale mineral properties, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers news that the Ontario government has granted a three-year exploration permit to Torr Metals, allowing the company to drill on its wholly owned Filion Gold Project.



Torr Metals announced last week that the Ontario government had approved the exploration permit. The three-year permit means the company can now drill on the Filion Gold Project, which is ideally situated adjacent to excellent infrastructure with direct road access from the Trans-Canada Highway 11, paralleled by the regional railway and provincial power grid. The project is located approximately 30 kilometers from the town of Kapuskasing. According to the release, after obtaining the project in October 2023, Torr Metals moved forward with a first-ever systematic humus soil program that indicated historical results, including rock grab samples that assayed 9.1 g/t gold (Au) and channel sampling that reportedly yielded 91.4 g/t Au over 0.3 meters.

“The granting of this exploration permit opens up a tremendous opportunity for Torr to build o our promising work from late last year at the Filion Gold Project,” said Torr Metals president and CEO Malcolm Dorsey. “We are very excited to further advance our exploration, especially after identifying extensive kilometer-scale gold soil anomalies that have yet to be drill tested along-trend of historical high-grade rock and channel samples. We are in the process of finalizing exploration plans and look forward to the coming months as we keep the market updated on our progress.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information about the company, please visit www.TorrMetals.com

