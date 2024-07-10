Bel Fuse Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced plans to release preliminary financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. An earnings conference call has been scheduled as follows:



When: Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET Dial in: 877.407.0784, or international: 201.689.8560 Online: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above Replay: 844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671 Conference ID: 13747709 A replay will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET for 30 days following the call.

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

