GXO Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and made available at that time on www.investors.gxo.com .

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

